Accelecom Joins Georgia Broadband Advisory Committee

Georgia's largest middle mile network provider helps state bridge the broadband digital divide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, today announced it has been selected to join the Georgia Broadband Advisory Committee. As the state's largest middle mile network provider with a predominantly rural footprint, Accelecom is uniquely positioned to deliver essential broadband services to rural communities.

"Through continued investment in the former Georgia Public Web (GPW), Accelecom is bringing secure, reliable and scalable high-speed internet services to underserved and unserved areas of the state," said Brad Kilbey, CEO for Accelecom. "We look forward to working with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) and partners to pave a modern broadband path to more connected healthcare, education, and ag-tech services that spur innovation and economic development."

GTA and the Department of Community Affairs are leading the Georgia Broadband Initiative, whose goal is to promote and deploy broadband services in unserved areas of the state. Broadband has become essential to business, education, healthcare, agriculture, and overall quality of life, but many rural communities lack high-speed access to the internet. The initiative also involves the Department of Economic Development, the State Properties Commission, and the Department of Transportation.

Accelecom, based in Louisville, Ky., completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web in October of 2022. The acquisition enables Accelecom to provide fiber-based next-generation network solutions to enterprise and carrier customers region-wide, while improving the quality of broadband connectivity in urban and rural areas. Since closing its acquisition in October, the company has expanded its network engineering, operations, sales, and customer support staff in Georgia with the goal of delivering a superior customer experience and creating long-term value for Georgia communities, businesses, and consumers alike.

About GTA

The Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) coordinates the establishment and administration of programs to increase economic, educational, and social opportunities for citizens and businesses through broadband services. GTA currently manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to 89 Executive Branch agencies and managed network services to more than 1,200 state and local government entities. IT infrastructure services encompass mainframes, servers, service desk, end user computing, disaster recovery and security. Managed network services include the state's wide and local area networks, voice, cable and wiring, and conferencing services.

Both categories of services are provided as shared services through a public-private partnership called the Georgia Enterprise Technology Services (GETS) program. A Multi-sourcing Service Integrator is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the delivery of services by multiple providers. GTA is responsible for service provider oversight and management as well as governance.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

