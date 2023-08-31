Accelecom launches Accelecom VoiceCloud Services to Accelerate the way Businesses Collaborate

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge voice solutions offering, called Accelecom VoiceCloud Services, which will revolutionize the way businesses connect and collaborate.

With a steadfast commitment to delivering excellence, Accelecom's new voice solutions offering brings together scalability, flexibility, reliability, and unparalleled mobility for business through its enhanced features and support capabilities. Accelecom VoiceCloud Services will enhance the existing suite of high-speed broadband network solutions thus empowering business efficiency and expanding collaboration. 

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, effective communication is paramount. Accelecom's VoiceCloud Services caters to a wide spectrum of industries, from education, government, healthcare providers and general businesses with employees ranging from 10 to 500+", said Kim Epley, Chief Commercial Officer for Accelecom.  "The collection of advanced solutions is designed to address the unique communication needs of every sector, in every community, providing seamless connectivity and business continuity with hosted cloud infrastructure."

"In addition to our robust suite of network and internet services, we are thrilled to offer advanced voice solutions for businesses. At Accelecom, we are committed to enhancing communication experiences and empowering businesses to innovate and thrive." said Nitin Krishna, Vice President, Head of Product. "Our customers will experience seamless communication that adapts to their evolving needs. With Accelecom VoiceCloud Services, businesses can transform the way they connect and collaborate!"

Empower your business with Accelecom's advanced voice services that combine scalability, flexibility, diversity, and business continuity. To learn more, visit https://www.accelecom.net/ or call (888) 349-9933.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

