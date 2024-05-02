Accelecom Launches Managed Services, Revolutionizing Enterprise Support Across the Southeastern US

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation communications solutions, announced today the launch of its Managed Services suite. The initial phase of this offering includes Managed Firewall, Managed Router and Managed Wi-Fi solutions.

With the ever-evolving landscape of technology and increasing demands on IT infrastructure, Accelecom recognizes the need for streamlined and expertly managed solutions. Managed Services provide enterprises with comprehensive support and expertise, enabling them to focus on their core competencies while leveraging the latest advancements in networking, security, and connectivity.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "At Accelecom, we are committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions. Our Managed Services offering represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled support and innovation to our clients. By outsourcing essential technology functions, businesses can further secure and optimize their operations, drive innovation, and achieve their strategic goals more efficiently."

Taso Triantafillos, CEO of Defend Edge, a strategic partner of Accelecom in delivering Managed Services, emphasized the transformative impact of the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Accelecom in delivering Managed Services that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Together, we are dedicated to providing robust solutions that not only enhance productivity but also bolster security and connectivity for our clients."

Accelecom's Managed Services offering is poised to revolutionize IT operations for enterprises of all sizes, providing them with the agility, reliability, and security needed to thrive in today's digital landscape.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, managed services and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom