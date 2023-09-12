Accelecom Partners with Cumberland River Behavioral Health to Enhance Healthcare Solutions in Eastern Kentucky

Accelecom

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider, announces today its partnership with Cumberland River Behavioral Health, a renowned healthcare provider with multiple office locations in rural Eastern Kentucky. This collaboration aims to revolutionize patient care by combining Accelecom's state-of-the-art fiber technology with Cumberland River Behavioral Health's commitment to improving patient outcomes and increasing access to modern medicine.

Accelecom's Healthcare solutions are set to transform the way healthcare is delivered in Eastern Kentucky. By improving data connectivity with superior business fiber, Accelecom empowers healthcare organizations like Cumberland River Behavioral Health to provide efficient and reliable services to their communities.

Melanie Yeager, CEO at Cumberland River Behavioral Health, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, stating, "The key factors for switching to Accelecom were many including their next-generation platform, exceptional customer service and manageability. Being grant-funded and spread across multiple rural locations, we needed cost-effective and reliable services. Accelecom's standardized internet speed across 9 locations has allowed us to offer bandwidth-intensive services like telehealth more effectively."

Erik Mattson, Accelecom's Vice President - Healthcare, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Cumberland River Behavioral Health in Eastern Kentucky. Our mission is to support healthcare organizations in providing solutions that enable organizations to leverage Accelecom's advanced fiber technology to enhance patient care, making it easier for healthcare providers to focus on what matters most – their patients."

This partnership between Accelecom and Cumberland River Behavioral Health is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in Eastern Kentucky and improving the lives of patients in the region.

About Cumberland River Behavioral Health

Cumberland River Behavioral Health is a nonprofit community mental health center whose mission is to ensure all members of our community have an opportunity to achieve their highest potential for living satisfying, productive, and valued lives.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

