Accelecom Powers St. Claire HealthCare with High-Speed Network and Internet Solutions

News provided by

Accelecom

19 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by St. Claire HealthCare, a premier integrated healthcare system serving over 160,000 residents in Eastern Kentucky to deliver high-speed network and internet solutions. This collaboration enables St. Claire HealthCare to improve connectivity speeds and streamline operations across its rural locations in Morehead, Frenchburg, and Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

St. Claire HealthCare CIO, Andy Price stated, "Accelecom's fiber internet services have been a game-changer for St. Claire HealthCare. The increased speed and reliability have significantly improved our operations, ensuring seamless connectivity across our locations in Eastern Kentucky."

Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey said, "We are honored to support St. Claire HealthCare's mission and focus on providing exceptional healthcare to its patients and the communities they serve. Our partnership reinforces Accelecom's commitment to bridging the digital divide  throughout Kentucky."

About St. Claire HealthCare

St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) is an integrated healthcare system serving a population of over 160,000. SCH operates the largest rural hospital in Northeastern Kentucky, two urgent care centers, seven primary care locations within five counties, a medical pavilion that's home to SCH's specialty practices, a multi-disciplinary outpatient center, a pediatric clinic, a counseling center, home medical supply store, aesthetics services, and a retail pharmacy, as well as providing home care services in eight counties. SCH is the largest employer in the region with nearly 1,300 employees including more than 125 physicians and nearly 70 advanced practice professionals representing more than 30 medical specialties. In addition, St. Claire is an established training site for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's Rural Physician Leadership Program. 

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

Also from this source

Accelecom Appoints Telecom Veteran Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer

Accelecom Appoints Telecom Veteran Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that Van Macatee has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO)....
Accelecom Enhances Connectivity for Carhartt

Accelecom Enhances Connectivity for Carhartt

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by Carhartt, a global premium workwear...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.