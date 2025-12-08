Accelerate Edge AI Vision and Display Innovation with the NXP i.MX 95 Applications Processor-Based Nitrogen95 Connected SOM

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity and embedded computing, today announces the Nitrogen95 Connected System-on-Module (SOM) — a high-performance vision and display platform built on the powerful NXP® Semiconductors i.MX 95 applications processor family. Designed for industrial, medical, and AI-enabled applications, the Nitrogen95 delivers advanced imaging, edge intelligence, and pre-certified Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth LE connectivity.

Built on Ezurio's proven SOM expertise, the Nitrogen95 integrates NXP's next-generation multi-core architecture, combining Cortex-A55, Cortex-M7, and Cortex-M33 processors with a dedicated 2 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration. This heterogeneous compute foundation supports demanding edge workloads such as image recognition, predictive analytics, and real-time control. It conforms to the SMARC 2.2 standard form factor (82 mm × 50 mm) with onboard Ethernet PHYs, enabling scalability across processor, memory, and wireless configurations.

"The Nitrogen95 Vision System embodies Ezurio's philosophy of accelerating innovation," said Robert Thompson, Director, Edge Processing Ecosystems at NXP. "By leveraging the NXP i.MX 95 applications processor and pairing it with a fast, straight out of the box prototyping platform, customers can take ideas from concept to production with speed, flexibility, and confidence."

The Nitrogen95 features extensive I/O, including PCIe Gen3, USB 3.1, dual 1 Gb and 10 Gb Ethernet, CAN-FD, and GPIO, with industrial reliability from –40 °C to +85 °C and secure boot support. Its software ecosystem includes Yocto Linux, Android, and RTOS options, ensuring flexibility for diverse design environments.

To accelerate time-to-market, Ezurio offers the Nitrogen95 Evaluation Kit (EVK) — part number EZSMI-959-0816-00158-2-KC — which includes the Nitrogen95 SOM, a carrier board, a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen display, an Arducam camera module, and all required power and connectivity accessories. A non-camera version is also available. The DVK provides a complete out-of-box vision platform for evaluating performance, testing peripherals, and prototyping AI and HMI systems.

"With the Nitrogen95 DVK, customers can begin development on day one," said Pejman Kalkhoran, VP of Strategic Business Development at Ezurio. "It's a turnkey solution combining Ezurio's U.S.-based engineering support, integrated camera pipeline, and display technology—reducing engineering risk and dramatically accelerating deployment."

Ideal for industrial vision, robotics, medical imaging, smart displays, and edge AI cameras, the Nitrogen95 Vision System and Development Kit are available now.

For product details, specifications, and ordering information, visit:

https://www.ezurio.com/product/nitrogen95-smarc

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibilities into reality with RF modules, system-on-modules, antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of expertise and a resilient global supply chain, we accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and speed time to market—your connectivity expert

For the latest news or more information, visit: ezurio.com | linkedin.com/company/ezurio-llc/

For more information, please contact:

Elaine Baxter

Phone: +1-800-492-2320

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ezurio