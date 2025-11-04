Ezurio Launches the Nitrogen HMI: U.S. Built, Pre-Certified HMI for Industrial, Commercial, and Medical Applications

Ezurio

Nov 04, 2025, 07:00 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity and embedded computing, today launches the Nitrogen HMI, a rugged, ready-to-deploy human machine interface (HMI) that redefines what's possible in industrial, medical, commercial, and food & beverage systems. As the first in a new family of HMIs, this release marks a major milestone: Ezurio has taken its proven system-on-module (SOM) expertise and delivered it in a complete, production-ready HMI platform.

Ezurio's Ready to Deploy Nitrogen HMI Platform

Built on Ezurio's industry-leading SOMs powered by the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor, the Nitrogen HMI delivers quad-core processing, 2.3 TOPS NPU, and 1080p60 video to handle demanding workloads. It supports Yocto Linux, Buildroot, and Android, giving developers flexibility across industries. The 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, industrial-grade enclosure, and extended 12-24 VDC input make integration simple in any environment.

The HMI features industrial I/O including RS485, CAN, UART, GPIO, HDMI, USB, and dual Gigabit Ethernet, alongside a pre-certified NXP Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth LE module for seamless wireless connectivity. With global certifications (FCC, CE, and more), OEMs can move from prototype to production faster and with less risk.

"We've built the core of this product for years—SOMs, carrier boards, wireless modules, and enclosures," said Pejman Kalkhoran, VP of Strategic Business Development at Ezurio. "Now they're combined in a single, field-tested HMI that saves our customers time, cost, and engineering effort."

Why the Nitrogen HMI stands apart:

  • Built in the USA for reliable supply
  • 10+ year availability through in-house design
  • Powered by NXP i.MX8M Plus with Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth LE
  • Flexible OS support: Linux and Android
  • Custom versions available (Processor, Display, Memory, and Enclosure)

The Nitrogen HMI is available in standard or custom configurations, combining performance, certification, and lifecycle stability in one platform. 

For full product information or to explore other HMI options, visit: https://www.ezurio.com/hmi

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibilities into reality with RF modules, system-on-modules, antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of expertise and a resilient global supply chain, we accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and speed time to market—your connectivity expert.

For the latest news or more information, visit: ezurio.com | linkedin.com/company/ezurio-llc/

For more information, please contact:
Jeremiah Stanek
Segment Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ezurio

Ezurio and onceLabs Partner to Accelerate Bluetooth Channel Sounding Development

Ezurio and Cloud2GND Launch Aurawave AW100 Series Modules to Simplify Auracast™ and Bluetooth® LE Audio Product Development

