Accelerate into the Agentic GRC Era at LogicGate's Agility 2026 Conference

Join compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity leaders to experience Agentic AI innovation, master LogicGate platform capabilities, and earn CPE credits

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, is excited to return its flagship Agility 2026 conference to Chicago, May 12–13, at The Westin Chicago River North. This year's theme, The Agentic Revolution of GRC, marks a defining moment for the industry, where AI evolves from automating tasks to more autonomous execution with human oversight.

AI is accelerating business performance and fundamentally shifting the way we value—and use—our time. At Agility 2026, more than 300 security, risk, and compliance leaders will explore the next GRC frontier with AI agents and autonomous workflows. With 25+ expert-led sessions and 4.5 CPE credits available, Agility 2026 is one of the most substantive professional development opportunities for the GRC community.

"We're at an inflection point for the GRC industry," said Matt Kunkel, CEO and co-founder of LogicGate. "AI isn't just accelerating how we identify and respond to risk—it's fundamentally changing what's possible. Agility 2026 is where this conversation happens with the practitioners, operators, and senior leaders who are actually building what's next. We can't wait to bring this community together."

Keynotes That Push Boundaries

Agility 2026 in Chicago will feature four exceptional keynote speakers, each with a distinct perspective:

Jon Siegler , Chief Product Officer at LogicGate — Jon takes the stage for a live look at LogicGate's AI trajectory and product roadmap, the innovations already in motion, and what the Agentic Era means for the future of Risk Cloud.

— Jon takes the stage for a live look at LogicGate's AI trajectory and product roadmap, the innovations already in motion, and what the Agentic Era means for the future of Risk Cloud. Cody Scott , Senior Analyst, Security & Risk at Forrester — Cody returns to the Agility stage to tackle the most pressing challenge keeping every GRC leader up at night: how to move from reactive risk assessments to continuous risk management and build real-time risk intelligence that turns security from a blocker into a business advantage.

— Cody returns to the Agility stage to tackle the most pressing challenge keeping every GRC leader up at night: how to move from reactive risk assessments to continuous risk management and build real-time risk intelligence that turns security from a blocker into a business advantage. Aron Ralston , NYT Bestselling Author and Subject of the Film 127 Hours — Trapped in a remote Utah canyon for nearly a week, Aron faced an impossible choice. What he did next became one of the most extraordinary lessons in high-stakes decision-making. At Agility 2026, he'll draw those parallels directly to the decisions GRC leaders face every day: how to act decisively with incomplete information, stay focused under pressure, and find clarity when the stakes are highest.

— Trapped in a remote Utah canyon for nearly a week, Aron faced an impossible choice. What he did next became one of the most extraordinary lessons in high-stakes decision-making. At Agility 2026, he'll draw those parallels directly to the decisions GRC leaders face every day: how to act decisively with incomplete information, stay focused under pressure, and find clarity when the stakes are highest. Emily Heath, LogicGate Board Member, Former CISO at DocuSign and United Airlines — Moderating the CISO Power Panel, Emily will engage the panelists in a forward-looking dialogue on the structural shifts that will define the CISO role over the next 12-24 months. From the impact of AI to autonomous GRC, this session provides a strategic roadmap for those ready to lead their organizations into this new phase.

Three Tracks. One Mission.

Conference sessions are organized across three themes designed to meet attendees wherever they are in their GRC journey:

AI Innovation — For leaders ready to push the boundaries of AI and automation. Sessions cover AI Governance at scale, specialized AI agents amplifying performance, leading AI-augmented teams, and securing AI systems against cascading failures.

— For leaders ready to push the boundaries of AI and automation. Sessions cover AI Governance at scale, specialized AI agents amplifying performance, leading AI-augmented teams, and securing AI systems against cascading failures. Career & Influence Builder — For professionals looking to expand their impact. Sessions cover shaping executive strategy through risk narratives, third-party risk management maturity, accelerating GRC in banking, and building a dynamic three to five-year GRC plan.

— For professionals looking to expand their impact. Sessions cover shaping executive strategy through risk narratives, third-party risk management maturity, accelerating GRC in banking, and building a dynamic three to five-year GRC plan. Power User — For hands-on Risk Cloud practitioners. Sessions cover continuous compliance, integration best practices, access management at scale, and harnessing the power of Spark AI and specialized agents.

"GRC programs have traditionally relied on manual workflows, periodic assessments, and static reporting, but that approach can't keep pace with today's risk landscape," said Diego Panama, President & COO of LogicGate. "At Agility 2026, we're going to demonstrate how AI is transforming box-checking processes into autonomous, intelligence-driven programs that deliver measurable impact and ROI."

Beyond the Sessions

Agility 2026 is an experience designed specifically to engage the GRC community. The LogicGate Product & Demo Lounge gives attendees direct access to platform experts across AI in Risk Cloud, Controls Compliance, Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management, and more. One-on-one meetings with product, professional services, technical account managers, and customer success teams are available to book in advance.

Attendee-favorite, Build Bash, returns with a fast-paced Survivor theme, putting Risk Cloud pros and new users head-to-head in a competition that's equal parts education and entertainment. And when the first day wraps, the community comes together at the House of Blues Chicago for a welcome reception featuring live blues music, great food, and an atmosphere built for the kind of connections that only happen in person.

Join Us in Chicago

Agility 2026 is the place where security, risk, and compliance leaders come together to navigate the next era of GRC transformation. Not yet registered? Reach out to the LogicGate team for assistance or secure your spot directly at agility.logicgate.com.

If you're located in Europe and can't make it to Chicago, you can also catch us at Agility UK on June 2–3 at the Bankside Hotel in London. For more information, reach out to the LogicGate team or visit the Agility 2026 UK page.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the leading AI GRC platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate