LogicGate Recognized as One of Only Four Leaders in Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026 Report by Independent Research Firm

LogicGate believes Independent research report reinforces its market-leading position and game-changing agentic AI capabilities

CHICAGO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, proudly announced it was named one of four Leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026 report. With the industry's most connected, flexible, and easy-to-use platform, LogicGate automates tedious workflows with AI and Agents—allowing GRC teams to focus on the strategic work of risk mitigation, resilience, and trust.

"Being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave validates our vision for an orchestrated, autonomous GRC future," said Diego Panama, incoming CEO of LogicGate. "Our roadmap resonates with customers because we are meaningfully embedding Agentic AI into core workflows to deliver performance and more accurate outcomes. With 5/5 scores in criteria that truly matter for risk leaders, LogicGate is uniquely positioned to support the world's most innovative companies to scale their GRC programs."

LogicGate received '5/5' scores across eight criteria—which Forrester defines as superior relative to others evaluated—and which LogicGate believes demonstrates the company's ability to deliver what modern enterprises need to minimize risk and maximize their GRC impact on the business.

5/5 scores include the following criteria:

Integration Quality

Technology Risk Management (ITRM)

User Experience

Workflow Management

Roadmap

Partner Ecosystem

Adoption Strategy

Pricing Flexibility & Transparency

Key categories where LogicGate was recognized with the highest scores possible include:

Roadmap - LogicGate's 18-month roadmap drives a strategic shift from simple workflow automation to Agentic AI Orchestration, directly addressing the market's demand for autonomous GRC. Key roadmap features include autonomous agents to act as "digital employees," Application Lifecycle Management with sandbox environments and versioning, and Automated Controls Testings for real-time, AI-driven validation. "LogicGate's roadmap shines with ambitious plans to embed agentic AI meaningfully across core GRC workflows to bolster practitioner productivity," according to Forrester.

User Experience - Risk Cloud delivers a modern, role-based experience by balancing no-code agility for GRC leaders with a frictionless interface for contributors. The platform is designed for rapid adoption, allowing users of any technical maturity to build or customize powerful GRC programs in 90 days or less using a library of more than 35 purpose-built templates or a visual, drag-and-drop builder. To reduce friction, the platform utilizes workflow-native experiences like smart, mobile-friendly forms with conditional logic and real-time progress tracking. And to support usability at scale, Risk Cloud provides role-specific home screens that surface only the most pertinent tasks, preventing information overload. " LogicGate excels in intuitive user experience and workflow management. Customers praise the overall ease of use and the ability to eliminate manual data maintenance and link data objects across modules," according to Forrester.

Partnership Ecosystem and Pricing Flexibility & Transparency - LogicGate operates an expansive GRC partner program that aligns consulting, VAR, and technology partners to maximize customer outcomes. Its joint product and go-to-market alliance with Crowe focuses on accelerating time-to-value through out-of-the-box best practices for over 20 banking use cases, including AML and Regulatory Assessments, helping financial institutions rapidly de-risk their GRC needs. Additionally, LogicGate is launching a strategic alliance with a Big 4 advisory firm to provide scalable, specialized advisory services across varied verticals and geographies. LogicGate's pricing model continues to prioritize simplicity and transparency to optimize the total cost of ownership and scale alongside customers. This approach allows users to start with their most critical needs and expand over time. "LogicGate's differentiated partnership and adoption approaches reflect its goal of getting customers up and running quickly, and its simple pricing keeps cost transparent," according to Forrester.



Within LogicGate's vendor profile in the report, Forrester states, "LogicGate is a good fit for customers that want a GRC platform with strong technology risk management capabilities and prioritize fast implementation." To learn more about how LogicGate's AI GRC platform can transform risk and cybersecurity programs through orchestrated, autonomous GRC, visit LogicGate.com.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as the best-in-class GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate