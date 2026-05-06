LogicGate Appoints Edwin Ng as Chief Information Security Officer, Promotes Caroline Werner to Chief Administrative & HR Officer

Leading AI GRC provider strengthens executive leadership team with global digital resilience expert and the strategic elevation of tenured leader

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, has announced the appointment of Edwin Ng as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Edwin will lead LogicGate's global digital resilience strategy, fortify Risk Cloud's security posture, and orchestrate enterprise-wide security across all internal systems. To further align enterprise operations with growth strategy, Caroline Werner has been elevated to Chief Administrative & HR Officer, stewarding operational excellence, people strategy, and business rhythm.

Edwin Ng, LogicGate's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Caroline Werner, LogicGate's Chief Administrative & HR Officer (CAO)

"In the Agentic Era, the speed of innovation is dictated by the strength of your security foundation," said Jon Siegler, Chief Product & Technology Officer and Co-Founder at LogicGate. "Appointing a leader of Edwin's caliber is a clear signal of our commitment to maintaining our GRC market leadership. He brings the strategic vision and hands-on experience necessary to integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities while maintaining the rigorous resilience our global customers demand."

With a two-decade track record of fortifying digital resilience for the world's most iconic brands, Edwin brings essential experience to LogicGate's next chapter. Most recently, Edwin served as the Vice President and CISO at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he led the global security strategy, overseeing threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and IT governance for the company's worldwide portfolio. Prior to joining Hyatt, Edwin managed enterprise-wide security and technology initiatives at United Airlines and McDonald's Corporation.

"Having navigated the platform's evolution as a customer for years, I can attest firsthand that LogicGate is the most innovative and interconnected solution in the industry," said Edwin. "In today's enterprise landscape, a siloed view of risk is no longer just a hurdle—it's a liability. The market now demands a holistic, AI-driven approach to GRC that scales alongside the business. However, innovation without integrity is a non-starter. This makes safeguarding our company and customer data my foundational mandate as we accelerate our AI roadmap through a lens of uncompromising security."

In addition to Edwin's appointment, LogicGate has announced that Caroline Werner will be elevated to the role of Chief Administrative & HR Officer. Drawing on 20 years of experience in complex, high-growth global organizations—including a four-year tenure on LogicGate's executive team—Caroline's impact has been defined by her commitment to nurturing talent and culture. Caroline has been instrumental in transforming the employee experience, architecting a transparent career development framework and cultivating a high-performance culture where talent is both supported and challenged. In her new elevated role, she will be serving as a key partner in driving business operations and people excellence.

"Since joining LogicGate, my focus has been on building a culture where talent and innovation can thrive," said Caroline. "In this expanded role, I'm excited to more deeply integrate our people strategy with our global operations. When you align the way a company runs with the people who make it happen, everything scales faster. Together, we're helping propel LogicGate through our next era of AI-driven growth."

Edwin will align under CPTO Jon Siegler, while Caroline continues her reporting line to incoming CEO Diego Panama. Edwin and Caroline reside in Chicago and will operate out of the company's Chicago headquarters.

"As we enter our next chapter, we are fortifying our leadership team with the expertise and decisive vision to navigate this growth with absolute clarity and confidence," said Diego Panama, incoming CEO of LogicGate. "Caroline's promotion is a testament to her profound impact on our culture and operations. In this expanded role, she will continue to elevate our standards and ensure LogicGate remains a premier company for top-tier talent and an industry leader in organizational excellence."

"What makes Edwin such a powerful addition to our leadership team is the rare intersection of his world-class security expertise and his deep history as a LogicGate customer," continues Panama. "Edwin doesn't just understand the threat landscape; he understands exactly how our customers use our technology to navigate it. That firsthand insight, coupled with decades of global, enterprise resilience experience, is invaluable as we accelerate growth and solidify the foundation of digital trust our customers rely on."

For more information on how LogicGate is advancing into the Agentic Era of GRC, visit LogicGate.com.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate