Accelerate IoT Deployment by First Tackling Operational Technology Integration Challenges

Frost & Sullivan's new white paper, Bridging the Gap between Operations and Information Technology, highlights the IoT challenges faced by the CIO's team and how Telit solves conflicts between IT and operations departments, by leveraging their OT system integrators expertise.

IoT has put IT and OT on a collision course due to its role in blurring the lines between both worlds. The use of an organization's network, security, cloud capabilities, and integration with other existing enterprise applications, involves the IT staff during the solution development. However, the IT department is generally not focused on connectivity and asset management, and often needs further expertise in dealing with the operational complexity of these areas.

Developing OT expertise in the IT area will create an environment that ensures success of IoT implementations. While this CIO office transformation is a long-term process, organizations that work with IoT providers which understand the importance of breaking silos between IT and OT will be best positioned to lead the market. Alleviating this problem will be essential to realize the vision of digital transformation and increasing the return on investment (ROI) from IoT.

"This transformation takes many forms and a modular approach to combine new devices and top down integration testing with cloud-based platforms, can help organizations make incremental changes that create business benefits, rather than making large investments that take many years to generate ROI," explained Dilip Sarangan, IoT & Digital Transformation Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "This approach ensures that organizations can make changes along the way that result in increased productivity, automation, and cost reduction, as well as additional safety and optimized operations for employees and customers."

"Telit accelerates OT & IT integration for our customers, making the integration of any device to existing IT systems easily. Nearly two decades of experience, thousands of IoT use cases, and 100 million connected devices globally set Telit apart from other IoT solution providers," said Shawn Reynolds, CMO at Telit.

Telit offers key advantages for businesses:

Enables OT assets to get up and running much faster, avoiding custom development and integration;

Maximizes utilization by automating manual processes, improves day-to-day operations, makes real-time decisions easier, faster and more effective – optimizing operations throughout the organization;

Creates the bridge to IT systems by enabling communications from its IoT platform optimized for device and connectivity management into existing enterprise systems;

Helps the IT department quickly visualize and manage disparate systems in one horizontal management platform across all OT asset types;

Delivers modules to connect devices and provides a diverse range of wireless connectivity services; and

Depending on the customer needs, the data collected can be accessed in the Telit cloud-based IoT Platform, on-premise servers or simple integration with enterprise clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, SAP Leonardo, IBM Watson, among others.

