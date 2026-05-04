Reduce Delays from Operational Gaps in Oncology Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into why operational gaps have become a major barrier in oncology clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss how biomarker-driven eligibility makes patient identification and enrollment more difficult. Attendees will discover where sites face the greatest operational challenges in screening and recruitment. Attendees will learn how disconnected data systems contribute to screen failures and trial delays. The speakers will also share what a more coordinated model for oncology clinical trials should include.

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology clinical trials are becoming harder to execute as precision medicine increases protocol complexity, narrows eligibility criteria and fragments patient populations. This webinar explores how operational gaps across sites, sponsors and CROs can slow screening, enrollment and study delivery, and why a more coordinated model is needed to keep pace with scientific progress.

From the medical oncologist's perspective, biomarker-driven therapies are reshaping trial eligibility around narrower molecular subtypes, fresh tissue requirements and more complex endpoints. From the site perspective, limited screening infrastructure, inconsistent genomic testing and fragmented referral pathways make recruitment less predictable. From the sponsor and CRO perspective, disconnected data systems, inefficient screening funnels and high screen failure rates can delay enrollment and strain study timelines.

By examining these challenges across the oncologist, site, sponsor, CRO and patient experience perspectives, this session will highlight practical ways to improve patient identification, site readiness and data connectivity in oncology clinical trials. Attendees will gain a clearer view of how stronger operational design can support faster, more reliable trial execution at scale.

Register for this webinar to learn how stronger operational models can improve oncology clinical trials.

Join Dannelle Palmer (Moderator), MBA, Chief of Staff, Humaneva; Scott Schliebner, Chief Operating Officer, P1 Pratia Oncology; Dr. Julio A. Peguero, President and Executive Chairman, P1 Pratia Oncology; Medical Director of Research, Oncology Consultants, Houston; Dr. Brandon Fletcher, Medical Affairs, Kapadi; Melanie Marshall, Associate Director, Data Quality Management, Kapadi, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Delays from Operational Gaps in Oncology Clinical Trials.

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