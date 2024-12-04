Accelerate your cybersecurity and networking career path with CompTIA a+ Series learning solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful new learning resources to help individuals fast-track their entry into cybersecurity and networking job roles are now available from CompTIA, the global leader in IT certifications and training.

CompTIA a+ Cyber and CompTIA a+ Network courses provide an accelerated pathway to the foundational knowledge needed to begin a tech career journey.

"Whether you're exploring employment options for the first time or are poised to start a career in tech, CompTIA a+ Series courses will help you quickly understand what you need to know to get to where you want to go," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "It can accelerate your career progression regardless of where you're starting from."

Learners who complete CompTIA a+ Series courses will develop the prerequisite skills required to begin training for certifications such as CompTIA Network+ and Security+. These internationally recognized and respected certifications are crucial starting points for careers in networking and cybersecurity. The a+ Series provides the foundational skills learners need to move forward with certification course training required to fully prepare for the Network+ and Security+ exams.

Each CompTIA a+ Series course is approximately 30 hours long and can be completed at any pace, fitting into individual learning preferences and schedules. Learners progress at their own speed to thoroughly digest the knowledge, whether it's done in a few weeks or a few months. The engaging content includes readings, instructional videos, hands-on labs and simulated real-world applications and challenges to enhance their knowledge.

CompTIA a+ Cyber focuses on cybersecurity fundamentals, including network security and data management. CompTIA a+ Network covers networking essentials from configuration to troubleshooting. Successfully navigating these courses will equip learners with a strong foundation of knowledge to jump start their preparation for CompTIA Network+ and Security+ certifications.

The CompTIA a+ Series courses now available are designed for individuals. Courses intended for organizations that include instructor resources and group reporting are scheduled for release in Q2 2025. Visit CompTIA a+ Cyber and CompTIA a+ Network for more information.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

