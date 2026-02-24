Accelerated Engineering Software and Certified Composite Production Capturing Share of $100B+ Aerospace Market

Built for Scale: High-Performance Engineering Software and Aerospace Composite Production Converge in Multi-Billion-Dollar Defense Opportunity

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Advanced computational acceleration software is transforming how drones and defense systems are designed and tested. Instead of waiting weeks or months for simulation results, engineers can now run complex design models in a fraction of the time. This means faster product development, lower engineering costs, and quicker deployment of next-generation unmanned systems. By using high-performance computing and AI-driven optimization tools, companies can test aerodynamics, structural integrity, thermal performance, and mission systems virtually before building physical prototypes — reducing risk while speeding up innovation. Leading Companies in military/defense industries of note include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

At the same time, certified aerospace composite manufacturing is becoming a key competitive advantage in the drone and defense sector. Lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber composites allow unmanned aircraft to fly longer, carry heavier payloads, and operate in demanding environments. Because defense customers require strict quality certifications and repeatable production standards, manufacturers that operate certified aerospace facilities are better positioned to win long-term contracts. Automated composite layup, robotic manufacturing, and precision curing systems are helping scale production while maintaining the performance standards required for military and aerospace programs.

From a market perspective, the opportunity is significant. The global aerospace composites market is projected to exceed $100 billion by the early 2030s, driven by rising defense spending and expanding unmanned aircraft programs worldwide. Meanwhile, demand for advanced engineering and simulation software continues to grow as defense contractors look to shorten development timelines and reduce costs. For investors, the convergence of high-performance software and certified composite manufacturing represents a powerful growth combination — enabling faster product cycles, higher-margin production, and long-term exposure to the expanding global drone and defense markets.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire a 51% Controlling Stake in Certified Aerospace Manufacturer Supporting Structural Components in Systems Publicly Known as Iron Dome and Barak 8 — Combining QSpeed™ Platform and Previously Announced $10 Million Development SOW to Build Scalable Defense Industrial Platform - 51% Majority Control of Profitable Aerospace-Certified Composite Platform; Option to Acquire Remaining 49% — $50 Million Independent Valuation - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced it has executed a binding definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. ("C.M."), a certified aerospace-grade composite manufacturer producing structural components utilized in systems publicly known as Iron Dome and Barak 8 (LR-SAM / MR-SAM), as well as additional airborne, offensive, and intelligence platforms. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

This transaction follows VisionWave's previously announced entry into a $10 million Statement of Work related to development of its QSpeed™ platform. Management believes the combination of advanced computational acceleration software and certified aerospace composite manufacturing represents a strategically aligned model within the evolving defense industrial base. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of this transaction will be realized or that the integration of these business will be successful.

A Revenue-Producing Aerospace Platform — Not a Development Story - For fiscal year 2025, C.M. reported approximately: (For illustrative purposes only, using an exchange rate of approximately 3.0 NIS per $1.00)

Approximately $17.3 million in revenue and approximately $3.0 million in net income before tax (prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted in Israel.) These financial results are unaudited and are derived from C.M.'s internal management accounts. They have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") or audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB"). Actual U.S. GAAP results following consolidation may differ significantly and materially due to purchase accounting adjustments, including but not limited to the allocation of purchase price to identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, recognition of goodwill or intangible assets, currency translation, deferred tax considerations, consolidation adjustments, elimination of intercompany transactions, and related adjustments required under U.S. GAAP and SEC reporting requirements. These financial figures are unaudited and based on preliminary information provided by C.M.; final results under U.S. GAAP upon consolidation are expected to may vary materially and investors should not place undue reliance on these preliminary, unaudited figures prepared under a different accounting framework.

C.M. has not been subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and accordingly has not maintained disclosure controls and procedures, or internal control over financial reporting, as would be required of a U.S. public company. Following the acquisition, VisionWave will be required to integrate C.M.'s operations into its internal control framework and evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting related to C.M.'s operations, which may present challenges and could result in the identification of material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.

In addition, VisionWave has previously announced a $10 million Statement of Work for development of its QSpeed™ platform to a third-party customer, which is expected to generate milestone-based revenue during 2026 subject to achievement of technical and operational performance milestones and contractual conditions. There can be no assurance that VisionWave will successfully achieve all milestones or that the anticipated revenue will be realized.

Management believes VisionWave is evolving toward a multi-layer AI & industrial platform consisting of:

Certified aerospace manufacturing revenue from C.M., subject to closing of the transaction and ongoing performance of existing contracts

Contracted development revenue streams from the previously announced QSpeed™ Statement of Work, subject to milestone achievement

Advanced computational acceleration capabilities that are still under development and have not yet been commercialized at scale

Strategic Integration: QSpeed™ + Aerospace Manufacturing - VisionWave's QSpeed™ platform is currently under development and is designed to accelerate complex computational workloads and optimize defense & industrial-scale processes. Management believes that integrating QSpeed™ capabilities into C.M.'s certified composite manufacturing environment could potentially:

Optimize production sequencing and workflow planning

Improve throughput efficiency

Reduce process-cycle bottlenecks

Enhance cost-efficiency and margin structure

These potential benefits are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks. As demonstrated in the previously announced $10 million QSpeed™ engagement — where computational acceleration was designed to materially reduce operational costs for the customer — management believes similar efficiency principles may be applicable within aerospace composite production environments. However, the QSpeed™ platform remains under development, and its application to C.M.'s manufacturing processes is unproven and speculative.

There can be no assurance such integration will generate measurable gains; however, management believes the convergence of software acceleration and regulated aerospace manufacturing infrastructure may create incremental industrial advantages. Any such benefits are subject to successful integration, which may involve unforeseen challenges, costs, or delays and may not be achieved. The Company has not conducted detailed integration planning or feasibility studies to determine whether the QSpeed™ technology can be effectively applied to C.M.'s manufacturing processes.

Embedded in Active Missile and Aerospace Programs - C.M. manufactures structural composite assemblies utilized in:

Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture publicly known as Iron Dome

The Barak 8 long- and medium-range air defense system developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defense Research and Development Organization

Advanced unmanned aerial systems

Additional airborne and intelligence-related aerospace platforms

C.M.'s participation in these programs is as a component supplier within larger supply chains. C.M. does not design or manufacture complete missile systems. C.M.'s continued participation in these programs is dependent upon maintaining required certifications, meeting quality standards, competitive pricing, and the ongoing procurement decisions of prime contractors and end customers. There can be no assurance that C.M. will continue to participate in these programs or that procurement volumes will remain at historical levels.

Participation reflects sustained compliance with stringent aerospace regulatory standards and serial production within operational defense supply chains. However, any failure to maintain compliance with applicable aerospace quality standards and certifications could result in loss of qualification and termination of supply relationships. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the military/A.I./Defense industries of note include:

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) recently reported fourth quarter 2025 results including net sales of $491 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.52 per share. Chairman, CEO and President Tom Gentile said, "Although 2025 was another challenging year for commercial aircraft production, we began to see positive trends in the fourth quarter that suggest a stronger 2026. Earlier this past year, our commercial aerospace OEM customers delayed aircraft production rate ramps, particularly on the Airbus A350, Hexcel's largest program, due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions leading to channel destocking that weighed on our 2025 sales and margins. Recent trends of rising commercial aircraft build rates are encouraging as are the global trends of increasing defense and space spending. We closed 2025 on a strong note with a solid fourth quarter and particularly favorable order trends in December as destocking abates, which reinforces our view that the commercial aerospace recovery is accelerating."

Mr. Gentile continued, "We expect growth in 2026, consistent with the confidence we signaled by executing the accelerated share repurchase or ASR program in October 2025. As sales grow from customer rate ramps, operating leverage will drive margin expansion, supported by disciplined execution and continuing cost control. Our 2026 guidance is for 8% sales growth at the midpoint and adjusted EPS to grow 25% at the midpoint, illustrating the inherent operating leverage within our business. This guidance incorporates what we believe are prudent assumptions on timing and rate ramp cadence. Hexcel has the needed capacity to exceed prior peak sales levels and the Company is well-positioned to execute and benefit as commercial aircraft production rates increase. When commercial aerospace OEMs achieve their production targets across all their programs, it will generate approximately $500 million of incremental annual revenue for Hexcel."

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, and will host a live video webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at Red Cat's Investor Relations website at https://ir.redcatholdings.com/news-events. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available on Red Cat's investor relations website beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

The United States Air Force has awarded UES, a division of advanced research and development leader AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a $75 million task order to modernize defense systems through the development of next-generation biotechnology and materials science under the Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans (FRESH) program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Under Task Order 0003 (TO-03), titled "Biotechnology and Biomaterials and Polymers and Responsive Materials, Research, Development, and Exploration," AV will develop and evaluate new materials, processing methods, and modeling techniques to create advanced polymers and responsive materials that enhance the performance and resilience of Air Force assets across air, space, and weapons systems, expanding the company's ongoing work with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, showcased its Sidekick mission autonomy software in a successful test flight of a YFQ-42A, an uncrewed jet developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. The flight test paired uncrewed aircraft with crewed fighter jets to enhance sensor range, increase weapon effectiveness, and improve overall mission success.

During the flight test, autonomy mode was engaged to enable a four-hour autonomous flight managed by a human operator on the ground. The successful test showcased seamless integration between Collins' autonomy software and the YFQ-42A's mission systems, ensuring precise piloting commands. This marks a significant step forward in support of the U.S. Air Force's efforts to advance its CCA program.

