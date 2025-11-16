Accelerated growth in APAC as NetDocuments drives legal AI adoption with its intelligent DMS

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, has announced it has achieved 72% YoY growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Large and midsize law firms in the region are embracing NetDocuments award-winning AI and workflow automation capabilities to take productivity to new heights.

NetDocuments now serves more than 20,000 legal professionals across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. The growth in APAC stems from NetDocuments commitment to delivering powerful tools that help legal professionals do their best work throughout the entire document lifecycle. The ndMAX Legal AI Assistant enables people to ask questions and surface instant insights from across all their documents, while its first agentic editing tool in Microsoft Word allows users to request edits to documents, get suggestions and have the edits applied – turning insights into action.

The ndMAX Studio includes a library of proven AI apps for tasks like classifying and profiling documents, analysing judicial decision trends, and reviewing contracts against internal playbooks. Legal teams in APAC are using these ready-to-go apps to get started with AI-powered workflows, and NetDocuments AI App Builder adds the flexibility to be able to adjust the apps or create new ones. Law firms are embracing NetDocuments ability to bring generative AI directly to their content, so that it stays secure within the guardrails of the DMS.

Robyna May, Chief Information Officer at McInnes Wilson:

"At McInnes Wilson we are excited about using AI to improve our workflows and have an ambitious roadmap for implementation. Looking to the road ahead, NetDocuments AI strategy aligns with ours, and we can't wait to start unlocking the benefits. Our focus is on making AI a natural and accessible part of everyday legal work through NetDocuments growing suite of AI tools. Together with NetDocuments, we're committed to using AI in a safe, responsible, and trusted way that gives our clients confidence and helps our people work smarter."

Frederik Schwim, IT Manager at Norman Waterhouse:

"Originally, we were planning to upgrade our DMS as an isolated project – but then we realised that NetDocuments came with far more functions than we had expected, and we could therefore meet several tech goals with one project. The results so far have justified that decision, with the intelligent DMS immediately improving our lawyers' workflows in multiple ways. We're excited to see where else the integration could take us as we explore additional functions and apps."

Ron Dutta, Director of Information Technology at McCullough Robertson:

"Connectivity, compatibility, and security are paramount to us at McCullough Robertson, so we needed a DMS that could meet our high standards. NetDocuments gave us exactly what we were looking for.

"For all the excitement around AI, it naturally brings concerns around seamless integration of our content and maintaining client confidentiality, but NetDocuments' integrated approach cuts out the risks posed by sharing documents with external AI tools. With this confidence, we can continue to push at the forefront of innovation for the benefit of our people and our clients."

Jennifer Cathcart, Head of APAC Region at NetDocuments:

"Legal technology innovation in APAC is thriving as firms look to embrace AI. It's a pleasure to be able to work with so many innovative firms who share our Intelligent DMS vision. This approach is enabling firms to streamline legal workflows so that legal professionals can spend more time doing what they do best: serving clients."

NetDocuments Inspire APAC event

NetDocuments will be hosting its annual Inspire APAC user conference in Melbourne on 18 November. At the conference, a diverse community of industry leaders, experts, influencers and peers will collectively share knowledge and discuss what's next in the future of document management and legal technology. For more information visit the website.

About NetDocuments

