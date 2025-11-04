Thomson Reuters Joins NetDocuments ndConnect Program to Deliver Secure, Integrated AI Experiences for Legal Professionals

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, announced today at their annual user conference in London, Inspire EMEA, that Thomson Reuters has joined its ndConnect interoperability program. This partnership connects Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal directly to NetDocuments — enabling shared customers to leverage NetDocuments built-in AI and automation alongside CoCounsel Legal's legal research, document analysis, and drafting capabilities — without compromising on security, governance, or user experience.

ndConnect: Security and Simplicity at the Core of Legal AI

ndConnect is NetDocuments new interoperability program designed to allow legal professionals to securely and seamlessly integrate fellow best-in-class AI solutions into their NetDocuments environment.

Built on the same trusted security and governance foundation that powers over 7,000 organizations globally, ndConnect ensures that customers can take advantage of leading AI solutions like CoCounsel Legal while maintaining full control of their information.

With ndConnect, users can:

Securely share select content from within NetDocuments to approved AI tools.





from within NetDocuments to approved AI tools. Save AI-generated output back into the right workspace or matter — automatically governed and searchable.





back into the right workspace or matter — automatically governed and searchable. Eliminate risky downloads and external file handling, ensuring all work remains anchored in the system of record.

This partnership is the latest in the NetDocuments expanding ndConnect ecosystem, bringing together trusted leaders to define the standard for secure, connected experiences with legal AI.

"Legal professionals shouldn't have to choose between innovation and information security," said Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments. "Through ndConnect, we're creating a bridge that allows firms to use advanced AI solutions like CoCounsel Legal without losing the protection, auditability, or structure that NetDocuments provides. This is how the next generation of legal work gets done."

Powering a Unified AI Workflow

The new integration between NetDocuments and Thomson Reuters connects CoCounsel Legal's AI capabilities directly into legal professionals' existing document workflows. Attorneys will be able to conduct legal research with Westlaw and Practical Law, draft documents based on both their own internal content and that of Thomson Reuters, and analyze documents with advanced review capabilities — all while maintaining their documents' integrity and metadata within NetDocuments.

"We strive to empower legal professionals around the world to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence," said Rawia Ashraf, head of Product, CoCounsel Transactional, Thomson Reuters. "CoCounsel Legal delivers agentic AI across the full legal workflow unifying research, knowledge management and workflow automation, and through our collaboration with NetDocuments, we are enabling legal professionals to seamlessly bring our trusted, authoritative content together with their proprietary work product to serve their clients at an even higher level."

Driving the Future of Connected Legal Work

The partnership between NetDocuments and Thomson Reuters represents a broader shift toward interoperable, secure legal AI ecosystems. ndConnect ensures that every integration — from leading vendors like Thomson Reuters to emerging innovators — respects user identity, document-level access, and organizational governance policies by design.

"AI adoption in the legal industry is accelerating," Hauck added. "But adoption that sacrifices data governance, auditability, or lawyer satisfaction isn't sustainable. ndConnect ensures firms can innovate responsibly — connecting best-in-class solutions like CoCounsel Legal while keeping NetDocuments as their single source of truth."

To learn more about becoming an ndConnect partner or the NetDocuments intelligent DMS, click here.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond organization to deliver seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter user experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for over 25 years, NetDocuments supports over 7,000 organizations globally, integrates with 150+ technologies, and provides best-in-class tools for AI, search, collaboration, automation, and security. Learn more at netdocuments.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

