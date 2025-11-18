Vincent by Clio Joins NetDocuments ndConnect Program to Deliver Secure, Global Legal AI Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, announced today at its Inspire APAC conference in Melbourne that Vincent by Clio is now part of the company's ndConnect interoperability program. Since joining Clio through the vLex acquisition, Vincent has become part of the Clio platform as a cutting-edge, AI-driven research tool delivering accurate, explainable results grounded in authoritative legal sources. This partnership brings Vincent by Clio's unparalleled international legal research and AI-powered insight directly into NetDocuments — allowing shared customers to securely access statutes, case law, and analytics from the Clio Library, the world's most comprehensive legal library, all within their document workflows.

ndConnect: Security and Simplicity at the Core of Legal AI

ndConnect is NetDocuments interoperability program that allows legal professionals to securely and seamlessly integrate best-in-class AI solutions into their NetDocuments environment.

Built on the same trusted security and governance foundation that powers over 7,000 organizations globally, ndConnect ensures customers can connect leading AI solutions like Vincent by Clio while maintaining full control of their data, permissions, and compliance obligations.

With ndConnect, users can:

Securely share select content from within NetDocuments to approved AI tools.

Save AI-generated insights and research results back into the right workspace or matter — automatically governed and searchable.

Eliminate risky downloads or manual transfers, ensuring all research and work product remain anchored in the system of record.

This partnership expands the ndConnect ecosystem, bringing together trusted global leaders to define the standard for secure, connected legal AI experiences.

"By connecting Vincent by Clio through ndConnect, we're empowering firms to bring together two historically separate worlds — research and work product — in a single, intelligent, and governed workflow," said Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments. "For our customers across APAC, and internationally, access to Vincent by Clio's unmatched global legal research through ndConnect delivers the best of both worlds: breadth of insight and depth of security."

Powering a Global Legal Research Experience

The integration of Vincent by Clio into NetDocuments delivers the most comprehensive, globally connected legal research experience available today.

The foundation of Vincent by Clio is the Clio Library, a proprietary, continuously updated database spanning the U.S., U.K., Europe, APAC, and more than 100 additional jurisdictions. It contains more than one billion editorially enriched legal documents, maintained by expert editorial teams.

Through this integration, legal professionals can:

Conduct international legal research without leaving NetDocuments.

Analyze statutes, cases, and precedents using Vincent by Clio capabilities.

Automatically preserve research results and AI-driven insights within governed document workspaces.

"Our expanded partnership with NetDocuments is a major step forward in connecting global legal knowledge with the tools lawyers use every day," said Dan Hoadley, Senior Director, Product Management at Clio. "By integrating our AI-powered research and extensive international legal library directly into NetDocuments, we're enabling legal professionals around the world to access the information they need with confidence, security, and speed."

Driving the Future of Connected Legal Work

The NetDocuments–Vincent by Clio collaboration underscores the growing demand for interoperable, international legal AI ecosystems.

Through ndConnect, every integration — from global research platforms to generative AI tools — is built on a shared foundation of identity, governance, and document-level control.

"The future of legal work is connected," added Hauck. "With ndConnect, firms can combine trusted international legal research from Vincent by Clio with their own work product to generate richer, more complete outcomes — securely, intelligently, and at scale."

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond organization to deliver seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter user experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for over 25 years, NetDocuments supports over 7,000 organizations globally, integrates with 150+ technologies, and provides best-in-class tools for AI, search, collaboration, automation, and security. Learn more at netdocuments.com .

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com/au.

