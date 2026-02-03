Accelerating Clinical Entry for Poorly Soluble Molecules: A Proven and Structured Roadmap, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into early-phase formulation strategies tailored to the molecule stage and API properties. Attendees will learn about key risks that may affect formulation success and timely clinical advancement. The featured speaker will share approaches to address solubility, bioavailability limitations and related formulation challenges. Attendees will also learn about a structured roadmap to advance candidates to the clinic within 6-8 months. The speaker will share case studies showing integration of formulation and DMPK insights for data-driven decisions.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poorly soluble molecules face unique challenges that can slow development and limit clinical success. Early formulation decisions are critical for determining bioavailability, in vivo exposure and the speed to IND submission and first-in-human studies. This webinar will show how tailored early-phase strategies, aligned with molecule properties and clinical stage, can overcome solubility, bioavailability limitations and related formulation challenges.

The featured speaker will highlight key development risks and practical approaches to mitigate them. Case studies will demonstrate how integrating early formulation planning with DMPK insights and milligram-scale API data supports data-driven decisions and accelerates clinical entry within a structured timeline. Attendees will gain insights into how a systematic approach can streamline early development and help promising candidates to reach the clinic faster.

Register for this webinar to learn how soluble molecules can be evaluated and advanced using early formulation and DMPK strategies that support faster clinical entry.

Join Hong Li, PhD, VP of Formulation, BioDuro, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Clinical Entry for Poorly Soluble Molecules: A Proven and Structured Roadmap.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks