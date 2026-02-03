How Moderna Uses Decision Intelligence to Enable an Autonomous Cold Chain, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how modern cold chain transformation goes beyond visibility to eliminate blind spots, so teams can trust data enough to change packaging, modes, carriers and release decisions with confidence. Attendees will gain insight into how Moderna is moving toward a hands-free cold chain where performance data continuously drives faster release, lower waste and smarter network design by phasing in decision intelligence that connects logistics, quality and planning.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold chain logistics within pharmaceutical supply chains are undergoing a fundamental transformation as organizations confront rising product complexity, expanding global networks and mounting pressure to reduce waste, cost and manual intervention. Join this webinar to learn about Moderna's evolving blueprint for enabling an autonomous cold chain, highlighting how blind spot elimination, data consolidation and decision intelligence can unlock meaningful operational change.

Historically, cold chain operations have relied heavily on conservative assumptions, fragmented systems and manual oversight, resulting in over-packaging, excessive air freight usage, prolonged product release timelines and continued dependence on white-glove services. Moderna's approach challenges these norms by focusing on visibility beyond tracking, emphasizing the importance of understanding actual versus assumed performance across dwell time, routing, transit duration and environmental conditions. By independently verifying shipment status in real time and reconciling contracted versus executed conditions, teams gain the confidence required to change entrenched behaviors.

The session underscores that transformation does not require a disruptive "big bang" deployment. Instead, Moderna advocates for a phased rollout strategy that prioritizes early wins while progressively expanding scope. Initial pilots demonstrated tangible value, including improved receiving operations driven by predictive arrival insights, intelligent comparison of device performance across lanes and data-backed adjustments to carrier and packaging strategies. Importantly, these pilots revealed that reliance on passive or active monitoring alone is insufficient without contextualized interpretation and feedback loops that inform future decisions.

A key theme throughout the webinar is the convergence of planning, operations and quality. By automating quality workflows such as GxP-validated acceptance and rejection of goods at the point of delivery and linking them directly to live logistics data, Moderna reduces product release delays and eliminates unnecessary investigation work caused by false alarms. Performance outcomes continuously feed back into lane qualification and risk assessments, enabling dynamic optimization rather than static compliance.

Looking ahead, the session offers a preview of a "hands-free" supply chain future, where decision intelligence augments human judgment, reduces intervention costs and enables broader modal shifts toward ground transport and expanded carrier networks. The webinar concludes with a practical roadmap, reinforcing that autonomous cold chain capabilities are not aspirational; they are being built today through disciplined execution, data trust and cross-functional alignment.

Register for this webinar to learn how trusted performance data is transforming cold chain operations to drive faster release, lower waste and smarter network design.

Join Ilya Preston, CEO, PAXAFE; and Jeff Lander, Director, Global Logistics Engineering, Moderna, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Moderna Uses Decision Intelligence to Enable an Autonomous Cold Chain.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks