Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for February 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, pharmacovigilance and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

Feb 4 - Blood and Beyond: Unlocking Biological Insights from Novel Sample Types

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

Feb 5 - Emerging LNP Technology and mRNA Strategies for In Vivo CAR-T Development

CLINICAL TRIALS

Feb 3 - Decoding Alzheimer's disease: trial designs, biomarker breakthroughs, and redefining patient-first strategies

Feb 10 - Centralize to Modernize: A Stepwise Path to Agile Clinical Operations

Feb 11 - How Early Protocol Design Shapes Supply Strategy and RTSM Readiness

Feb 18 - Transforming Pediatric Rare Disease Trials Through Modeling and Simulation, and Site Networks

Feb 19 - How Community-Based Trials Are Delivering Results: Investigator and Site Perspectives

Feb 20 - Site Selection Solutions Using Patient Insights for Rare Disease Trials

Feb 25 - Maximizing Value in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Innovative Endpoints for Early Insights

Feb 25 - From FIH to POC — Designing Phase I/Ib Trials with Efficiency

Feb 26 - Responsible Data Return in Rare Disease Clinical Trials: What Sponsors Need to Know

Feb 26 - How to Safely Harness R and SAS for Cutting-Edge and Validated Clinical Analytics

Feb 27 - 3 Key Trends Transforming the Future of Rare Disease Clinical Development

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Feb 19 - Accelerating Clinical Entry for Poorly Soluble Molecules: A Proven and Structured Roadmap

Feb 24 - Enhancing Monoclonality Assurance in Cell Line Development: Seeing More at Day-0

PHARMACOVIGILANCE

Feb 24 - Local Compliance, Global Scale: Synergistic LQPPV & LCM Powered by Applied AI and Adaptive Resourcing

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Feb 3 - Continuous Biologics Manufacturing for Modular and Sustainable Operations

Feb 24 - How Moderna Uses Decision Intelligence to Enable an Autonomous Cold Chain

Feb 27 - Peptide Synthesis: New Sustainable Strategies for Regulatory and Market Demands

Feb 27 - Enhancing Life Sciences Supply Chain Resilience with Unified Platforms

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Ayesha Rashid

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks