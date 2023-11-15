Accelerating Global Reach: Scivita Medical Showcased Comprehensive Endoscopic Solutions at MEDICA 2023

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 13th to 16th, Medical technology company Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Scivita Medical") proudly showcased its advanced suite of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic solutions at the 55th International Hospital and Medical Equipment Expo (MEDICA) at the booth 9/C64. The company presented its all-encompassing portfolio, which included reusable endoscopes, single-use videoscopes solutions, and related consumables making their debut at MEDICA. This highlighted Scivita Medical's role as a comprehensive solution provider and its dedication to sharing industry trends and innovations globally.

A Comprehensive Product Layout for Complete Minimally Invasive Solutions

As a global medical technology company, Scivita Medical makes its third appearance at MEDICA this year. The company focus on the development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. With R&D centers in both China and Japan, Scivita Medical not only offers single-use videoscopes but also reusable endoscopes to the global market. The comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and product candidates covering all types of endoscopy procedures conducted by the various clinical departments.

At this year MEDICA, Scivita Medical displayed its self-developed products of reusable endoscope systems including the 4K UHD Camera System, 4K Fluorescence Imaging System and 3D Visualization, as well as all commercially available single-use videoscopes solutions. For the first time, Scivita Medical also displayed its single-use accessories at MEDICA, further enhancing its capabilities as an all-inclusive solution provider.

Scivita Medical will continuously upgrade its core technologies and release new product series next year to complete the company's diagnosis and treatment solution with endoscopes.

Global Production and Supply Capabilities for the Benefit of Doctors and Patients Worldwide

Scivita Medical takes 'Globalization' as its core development strategy, continually expanding its global reach to benefit both doctors and patients. The company's overseas operations now span five continents and more than 40 countries. This year, Scivita Medical officially opened its global headquarters, R&D and manufacturing plant, significantly boosting its innovation and sales capabilities, as it combines R&D, production, marketing, doctor training, product display, and experiential activities. Additionally, the company has recently secured two ISO management system certificates of registration, underscoring the reliability and stability of its management systems as well as its exceptional global production and supply chain capabilities.

"We are delighted to engage deeply with medical practitioners from around the globe at MEDICA, a leading professional platform, to showcase our complete minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solution with endoscopes," said Michael Li, Vice President of International Marketing & Sales. "We remain committed to our global expansion, continually updating and developing products that offer superior minimally invasive clinical solutions, with the aim of becoming the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients worldwide."

About Scivita Medical

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical device company that provides minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solutions, and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical takes 'Globalization' as its core strategy and has established R&D centers both in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built upon five synergistic core technologies, and built a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and products candidates covering all types of endoscope procedures conducted by the various clinical departments, to address diverse medical needs. Adhering its value of 'Clinical Focus' 'Collaborative Innovation' 'People Oriented' 'Excellence & Efficiency', Scivita Medical will continuously upgrade its core technologies, improve market penetration with excellent products, and to be the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world.

