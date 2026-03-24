Accelerating GLP-1 Peptides to Market Through Integrated Formulation & Analytical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how formulation decisions directly impact Critical Quality Attributes. Attendees will learn how comprehensive analytical data informs robust control strategy development. The featured speakers will share how well-structured CMC documentation strengthens regulatory submissions.

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 peptide therapeutics are rapidly reshaping the treatment landscape for diabetes and obesity, creating increased demand for robust formulation development and comprehensive analytical characterization strategies that enable safe, scalable and market-ready drug products. This webinar explores integrated approaches to GLP-1 peptide development, highlighting how formulation science and analytical strategy work together to accelerate CMC readiness and regulatory success.

As global programs advance from early development to commercialization, GLP-1 drug products present unique challenges related to peptide stability, solubility, aggregation behavior, viscosity control, device compatibility and manufacturability. Addressing these complexities requires deliberate formulation design supported by scientifically rigorous analytical control strategies.

This webinar will examine contemporary formulation approaches, including rational excipient selection, fatty acid conjugation, incorporation of non-canonical amino acids and strategies to optimize solubility and viscosity for injectable delivery systems. Case references from marketed therapies such as liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide will provide real-world development context.

A significant portion of the webinar will focus on advanced analytical characterization tools that underpin GLP-1 peptide quality and lifecycle management. Techniques, including LC-MS, SEC-MALS, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), peptide mapping, cell-based bioassays and stability-indicating methods, will be discussed from both scientific and regulatory perspectives. The session will demonstrate how integrated analytical data informs Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs), supports control strategy development and strengthens CMC documentation for global regulatory submissions.

Participants will gain practical insights into aligning formulation decisions with analytical evidence to enhance product consistency, scalability and compliance across development phases.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrated formulation and analytical development strategies can support robust GLP-1 peptide development and advance programs efficiently toward market readiness.

Join experts from OneSource Specialty Pharma, M.S. Vijaykanth PhD, SVP & Head – R&D; and Nandakumar Sundaramoorthy, PhD (Dr. rer. medic.), Director & Head – Analytical Development Department, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating GLP-1 Peptides to Market Through Integrated Formulation & Analytical Development.

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