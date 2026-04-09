Accelerating Time to Data in Cell and Gene Therapy Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the factors impacting speed to data in CGT trials. The featured speakers will share key strategies and processes that can optimize study start-up activities and common operational bottlenecks to accelerate CGT study timelines without compromising study quality or compliance.

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell and gene therapy (CGT) development relies on speed, yet scientific complexity and operational bottlenecks can delay the moment that matters most: access to meaningful data. In today's high-cost, high-stakes environment, sponsors must generate early insights to inform critical go or no-go decisions, strengthen investor confidence and sustain program momentum.

In this webinar, the featured experts will explore the most common barriers slowing the speed-to-data in CGT trials, including protocol complexity and amendments, site selection, patient identification and enrollment, manufacturing & logistics challenges, and data review processes. Attendees will learn practical strategies to streamline study start-up, reduce operational friction and improve coordination across stakeholders without compromising quality. They will also learn how faster access to meaningful data can support stronger trial execution and more confident decision-making in CGT.

Register for this webinar to gain practical insights that can help accelerate timelines, enhance trial execution, and bring you closer to the data that drives confident decision-making.

Join experts from Premier Research, Kenneth Ndugga-Kabuye, MD, FACMG, Vice President, Cell & Gene Therapy; and Leslie Amos, Executive Director, Program Delivery, Cell & Gene Therapy, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Time to Data in Cell and Gene Therapy Trials.

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