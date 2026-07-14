Use Novel ADME Tools to Improve Early Human PK Projection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how integrated ADME tools and AI-driven human pharmacokinetic projection can help bring human PK insight earlier into drug discovery. The featured speakers will discuss how Tier 1 ADME profiling, automated data generation and integrated compound management can support more efficient compound prioritization. Attendees will explore how earlier ADME profiling can reduce wasted synthesis cycles, support better compound selection and improve early human PK projection.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug discovery teams often lack human pharmacokinetic insight early enough to guide compound prioritization, which can lead to inefficient synthesis cycles and late-stage surprises. This webinar explores how a fully integrated, AI-driven ADME workflow can bring human PK projection into earlier stages of drug discovery and support more informed lead optimization decisions.

The session will examine how a complete Tier 1 ADME panel, AI-driven human PK projection and integrated compound management can work together in a streamlined workflow. The featured speakers will discuss how automated data generation and AI-powered contextualization can help turn individual assay results into a more actionable prioritization endpoint.

Attendees will learn how earlier ADME profiling can support full-series evaluation, reduce wasted synthesis cycles and help discovery teams identify compounds with a stronger likelihood of success in humans. The session will also explore how moving lead-optimization-quality data earlier in the funnel can improve decision-making during hit identification and early discovery.

Register for this webinar to learn how ADME can improve early human PK projection and support better drug discovery decisions.

Join Jonathan Grob, Ginkgo Bioworks; Alex Taylor, Inductive Bio; and Ted Peters, Cofounder at Tangible Scientific, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Use Novel ADME Tools to Improve Early Human PK Projection.

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