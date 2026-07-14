Flexible Trial Execution: Blending Site-Based and At-Home Models Without Compromising Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how hybrid trial models can combine site-based trial activities, at-home services and digital technologies while maintaining quality and compliance. The featured speakers will share practical strategies for improving recruitment, retention and patient experience through more flexible trial execution. Attendees will explore how sponsors can expand access, reduce patient burden and support data integrity across site-based and at-home trial activities.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials don't have to choose between site-based excellence and patient convenience. The future belongs to hybrid trial models that seamlessly combine traditional sites, home-based services and digital technologies to deliver faster recruitment, stronger retention and better patient experiences, without compromising data quality or regulatory compliance.

This webinar will explore practical strategies for designing and executing flexible clinical trials that give patients the freedom to participate where and how it works best for them. The featured speakers will discuss how sponsors are leveraging global site networks, decentralized capabilities and integrated technologies to expand access, reduce patient burden and drive more efficient study execution.

Through real-world examples and implementation insights, the speakers will explore how to:

Accelerate recruitment and improve patient retention

Reduce participation burden and enhance patient choice

Maintain protocol integrity and regulatory compliance

Successfully integrate site-based and at-home trial activities

Attendees will also learn how flexible trial execution can improve representation, accessibility and operational efficiency while helping clinical teams build more patient-centric and resilient studies.

Register for this webinar to learn how hybrid trial models can improve recruitment, retention, data quality and study execution.

Join experts from Trialmed, Evelyn Kamau, Global Head of Home Trial Services; Fiona Logan, Project Manager; and Kali Basit, Global Project Manager, Home Trial Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Flexible Trial Execution: Blending Site-Based and At-Home Models Without Compromising Quality.

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