AccentCare Announces Appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

AccentCare

08 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Gupta is a seasoned financial and industry leader, bringing strategic expertise to advance business performance and transformation initiatives

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare ("the Company"), a nationally recognized leader in post-acute health care, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8, 2024.

AccentCare Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta
AccentCare Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta

"Saurabh is a highly regarded leader in the health care space with a strong track record of driving financial strength and business innovation. Leveraging his deep industry expertise and experience driving outcomes at high-growth companies, he will contribute to our mission of putting the patient at the center of everything we do. I am confident Saurabh will be a key member of our leadership team as AccentCare continues to provide excellent care in the post-acute space now and into the future," said Laura Tortorella, AccentCare Chief Executive Officer.

Gupta has a demonstrated history of leading financial, strategic, and transformative results. He was formerly Chief Financial Officer at Envision Medical Group, where he led an operating model redesign and played a critical role in strengthening the company's performance. Before working at Envision, he worked as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis for Steward Health Care, one of the nation's largest and most successful accountable care organizations. Prior to Steward, he worked in multiple finance, planning, and strategy roles at Alcon, Novartis, and American Airlines.

Reporting directly to Tortorella, Gupta will join the executive leadership team and be responsible for leading financial strategies and execution to drive business performance. In guiding the Company's financial goals, he will ensure the organization is at the forefront of the constantly evolving health care landscape.

"I am excited to join AccentCare and support its mission to provide best-in-class care. AccentCare has a unique value proposition and strong foundation in the growing post-acute care industry. I look forward to partnering with the team to help accelerate its growth trajectory and continue to serve as the provider of choice in the industry," said Gupta.

Gupta is originally from India and has been living with his family in the Dallas metro area for the last 15 years. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia in India.

About AccentCare™ 
AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to home health, palliative care, hospice, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, AccentCare and our regional partners, have over 30,000 highly trained and compassionate professionals in more than 250 locations, across 31 states, and the District of Columbia, serving more than 200,000 individuals each year. Visit us at www.accentcare.com

SOURCE AccentCare

