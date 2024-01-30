AccentCare Names Dr. Balu Natarajan as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Natarajan is a proven executive with extensive clinical and leadership experience in the post-acute health care space

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare ("the Company"), a nationally recognized leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care, announced the promotion of Balu Natarajan, M.D., to Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

AccentCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Balu Natarajan

"In his almost two decades with our company, Dr. Natarajan has been an invaluable asset to our team, demonstrating exceptional leadership and medical expertise," said Laura Tortorella, AccentCare's Chief Executive Officer. "With his proven track record of putting patients first and building best-in-class clinical teams, I am confident that Dr. Natarajan will continue to advance our delivery of high-quality, consistent, and connected care."

With his expanded remit, Dr. Natarajan will report directly to Tortorella and join the Company's executive leadership team. As Chief Medical Officer, he will drive AccentCare forward toward its goal of delivering understanding, empathetic, and excellent post-acute health care services across the country. In addition to overseeing Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Natarajan will now be responsible for supporting all of AccentCare's clinical care operations and patient experience initiatives across all areas of care nationwide. Since 2005, he has served as Chief Medical Officer – Hospice, for AccentCare (legacy Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care).

"Our team will continue to be guided by the patient's voice and put patients at the center of everything we do as we deliver high-quality care. From coast to coast, patients and their families are counting on providers to help them navigate a complex health care system. I look forward to working with our clinical teams and partners to develop and implement strategies that promote innovation and drive successful patient experiences and outcomes. I am excited about working with Laura and the entire team as we continue to treat our patients with integrity, compassion, and excellence," said Dr. Natarajan.

Board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care, and sports medicine, Dr. Natarajan has lectured across the United States and around the world, including at the annual meetings of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, American College of Physicians, and National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). In 2022, he served on the board of directors for the NHPCO. Dr. Natarajan is a faculty member at Northwestern University Medical School and Midwestern University Medical School. Additionally, he serves as a mentor for several university programs with a focus on women's leadership as well as palliative care.

About AccentCare®

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care covering a broad continuum of services from personal care services, home health, and hospice. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, AccentCare and our regional partners, have over 30,000 highly trained and compassionate professionals in more than 250 locations, across 31 states, and the District of Columbia, serving more than 200,000 individuals each year. Visit us at www.accentcare.com

