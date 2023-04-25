ACCENTURE, BIC TO LEAD FOR 2023 AFRICA EDITION OF CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

Africa's Best organizations to share and learn best practices for leadership, Diversity & Inclusion, and success on June 6, 2023, at virtual summit

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that its 2023 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women will be held virtually on June 6, 2023 and bring together (virtually) leaders from the best Companies in Africa to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success. Accenture and BIC will lead as the early sponsors for this edition of the summit.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled close to 40,000 women leaders to greater success across editions in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Europe and ANZ since 2014 in sync with the best-selling book "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional. The summit supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – a 10-year global initiative led by HORP to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) in the world's 500 largest Companies by 2029 and doubling the number of Male CEOs advocating and investing in diversity & inclusion.

Vukani Mngxati, Chief Executive Officer & Board Chairman, Accenture in Africa, shared, "The future of a successful workforce is one of parity and fairness in which all individuals are respected, given equal opportunities, and are encouraged to contribute their unique skills and talents. As leaders, it is our primary responsibility to create and sustain an environment that values diversity and inclusivity. It's not always easy but is now a non-negotiable professional necessity. By creating and sustaining a culture of equality, we will bring out the best in people and create a more powerful and successful future."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion remains a part of our DNA at BIC. Our global presence in over 160 countries allows us to foster an environment that champions diverse backgrounds, bringing creativity and innovation to our work and encouraging team members to reach their full potential. We reinforce our gender equality commitment to empowering and encouraging female talent across the organization with a goal to see 40% female representation in director and above roles by 2027. Our long-term partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in Africa and across the world helps us bring our vision to life and work with like-minded individuals and organizations to reach set goals. We look forward to what this year's edition will bring."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd, "We are delighted to host this third annual Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and celebrate Africa's most successful leaders and Organizations and their best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses via its three core brands Break the ceiling touch the sky® (Training), BeliEVE® (Talent) and CEOSmith® (Transformation).

