Accenture Joins Plug and Play's Startup Creasphere Program

MUNICH, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Creasphere, one of Plug and Play's global offices focused on Health in Munich, announced its new partnership with Accenture. This is a unique opportunity for the Startup Creasphere ecosystem and the Plug and Play community to explore new ideas, mentor, learn, and innovate together.

"We are looking forward to working with Accenture in our Startup Creasphere program to transform the future of healthcare together and strengthen the cooperation between our partners and startups," says Frederike Rohr, Director of Plug and Play and Startup Creasphere in Munich.

Established in 2018 by Roche Diagnostics and Plug and Play, Startup Creasphere is the first healthcare-focused innovation platform in Munich. Startup Creasphere creates an environment within the global network of Plug and Play where corporations and startups learn and share experiences and facilitate international expansion with the aim of transforming healthcare together. Through this partnership, Startup Creasphere and Accenture can generate impact for both startups and for society as a whole. In health, this means empowering startups to provide better experiences, insights, and care through their products and services.

Secure a spot at Plug and Play's Startup Creasphere Batch 5 Kick Off Day on October 21st, where they will welcome the next batch of startups that will be working on dedicated pilot projects with their corporate partners. Register here: bit.ly/startupcreaspherekickoff

For more information about the Startup Creasphere healthcare innovation program, visit https://startupcreasphere.com/.

