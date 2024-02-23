Access Healthcare Earns Top Marks in KLAS 2024 Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Services Report

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare , a global leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) services, received an overall performance score of 91* in the KLAS 2024 Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Services Report, securing the leading position amongst other participating organizations. This report evaluates leading revenue cycle management companies and shares how well they meet clients' revenue cycle needs. KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the health provider's voice, gathering data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews.

Every year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians about the IT solutions and services their organizations utilize. These interviews covered five areas: loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value, asking yes/no questions, open-ended questions, and nine questions asking interviewees to ascribe ratings, all questions being of equal importance. The combined ratings from these questions determine the overall performance score, measured on a 100-point scale.

"As our organization continues to grow and solidify its position as an innovator and leader in the revenue cycle industry, partnering with a reputable firm like KLAS is essential in validating the success and significance of our services for our clients," said Shaji Ravi, President & Managing Director of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare achieved an overall performance score of 91* in the report, marking the most notable score in the ambulatory revenue cycle management services category. Among the healthcare leaders surveyed by KLAS, 100% expressed their willingness to repurchase Access Healthcare's services and confirmed their agreement that Access Healthcare avoids overcharging for additional services.

"As a first-time participant, we are thrilled to have secured such an impressive score in this year's KLAS Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Services Report," stated Kumar Shwetabh, President & Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare. "These results are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our employees, whose hard work is evident in the services they provide to our clients."

"We have looked at a lot of organizations like Access Healthcare. They clearly have the scale and have been an excellent, very cost effective, and flexible organization to work with. We did our project at a difficult time with lots of red flags, but it went off flawlessly," said a VP of Revenue Cycle who participated in the KLAS assessment in December 2023.

