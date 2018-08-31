Access Healthcare Named a Winner in the SMU Cox Dallas 100™ List for the Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, one of the largest providers of Healthcare revenue cycle business process and IT services, was named a winner in the 2018 SMU Cox Dallas 100™ List for the second year in a row. The winners were honored at the 28th Annual SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Awards Ceremony and Banquet held at the Omni Hotel on Thursday, November 1 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

"The event recognizes fast-growing privately held corporations, proprietorships or partnerships headquartered in the Dallas area that often don't get attention, but which create economy-enhancing jobs and income for their founders and employees," according to Simon Mak, associate director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox.

Dallas 100™, co-founded by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute, honors the ingenuity, commitment, and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area. This year's winning companies collectively generated $3.3 billion in sales in 2017, according to Jerry White, the Linda A. and Kenneth R. Morris Endowed Director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox. Collectively, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 87 percent from 2015 to 2017. Together, they created 11,096 jobs in that same period.

According to Jerry White, "These companies are amazing growth machines. They can create a fantastic number of jobs and pump hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy," said White. "For 28 years, the Caruth Institute at SMU Cox has honored the critical role of entrepreneurship in the DFW economy, which has thrived specifically because of its long history of entrepreneurial spirit."

"It's a great honor to continue to be listed among the fastest growing private companies in North Texas," said Anurag Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare. "This achievement recognizes our technology-enabled service delivery capabilities and consistent high-growth story, which now translated into over 11,000 employees across 19 global delivery centers, and over 1,000 bots."

"We are growing at a steady pace over the last 7 years, and now with the recent acquisition of Pacific BPO, we are one of the largest offshore healthcare business process service providers in the industry today," says Shaji Ravi, President and Managing Director of Access Healthcare. "This recognition is a testimony to our growth and success, and also validates our commitment to delivering superior healthcare solutions, enabled by innovative technologies and highly talented people."

Access Healthcare is ranked #11 in the 2018 Dallas 100 list, making it to the list for the second year in a row. For more Information, please see the 2018 Dallas 100™ List.

About SMU Cox Dallas 100™

The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas entrepreneurial companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Institute, working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2015 to 2017, the last year for which complete data is available. The winners represent a broad spectrum of Dallas-area businesses. The ranking of the top 100 fastest-growing companies will be revealed at the awards ceremony.

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 delivery centers in the US, India and the Philippines, and its 11,000+ staff are committed to delivering revenue cycle excellence by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, Access Healthcare supports over 300,000 physicians, serve 80+ specialties, process over $70 billions of A/R annually, and ascribe medical codes to over 30 million charts annually. To learn more, please visit accesshealthcare.com.

