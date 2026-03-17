Access to Job Training and Community-Based Support Services Improves Through Health Net's $4.4M Investment in LA County

Investment in NewGen Administrative Services Will Expand Health and Human Services Capacity

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced a $4.4 million investment to NewGen Administrative Services LLC to improve a facility that will help people access job training, housing‑related support and community‑based services in Los Angeles County.

The investment will support improvements to a Lancaster facility that serves as a key hub for vocational training, residential services, and community-based programming. Previously a university, the site is now repurposed to provide housing, case management, supportive services, and vocational training. Improvement of these facilities will help programs operate at full capacity and safely and effectively serve clients.

"Programs that support people as they prepare for work, housing stability, and successful reentry play a critical role in community health," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal President at Health Net. "By investing in service providers like NewGen, we're strengthening the spaces and systems that care teams rely on to deliver support that is personal and culturally-centered. It's one way we continue showing up for communities with care that goes beyond the clinic walls."

This investment will expand service capacity, improve care environments, and better support healthcare workers who care for our most vulnerable residents. Some of the improvements to be made include:

Upgrades to vocational classrooms and instructional spaces used for job training, certification programs, and individualized casework;

Modernization of shared program areas that support daily services and counseling;

Renovations to existing buildings to create new or expanded facilities, including reconfigured classrooms and dedicated support spaces.

"For the people we serve, the condition of our facilities matters," said Mariela Pizzatti, VP of Operations at NewGen Administrative Services. "This funding helps us make real improvements to the spaces where people live, learn, and prepare for work upon reintegrating into society. We're grateful to Health Net for investing in the long‑term strength of our organization and the communities we serve."

Vocational training, residential programs, and supportive services providers often face challenges in maintaining facilities and planning for long‑term growth. With limited resources, there are challenges to update facilities and keep up with demand. The community has a strong ongoing need for coordinated vocational, housing, and support, as more individuals depend on integrated programs that help people build skills, stabilize their lives and access care in local, community‑rooted settings.

"This investment in NewGen strengthens the backbone of community care in Los Angeles County by improving the spaces where critical services and workforce development happen every day," said California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita). "By supporting facility upgrades and service infrastructure, we are helping ensure that individuals and families can access high-quality, coordinated care close to home—and that the workforce delivering that care has the resources they need to succeed."

"When people have safe places to learn, train and rebuild their lives, the entire community benefits," said Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Supervisor. "This investment supports successful reentry and workforce readiness—two of the most effective ways to create safer and healthier neighborhoods across Los Angeles County."

This effort aligns with Health Net's broader work to improve health outcomes via stronger systems and organizations that support Medi-Cal members and other underserved populations. Investments in community-based infrastructure serve as a critical component as we build a more resilient, responsive health and social services-focused ecosystem.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net