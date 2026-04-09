AccessHope Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate National Growth and Advance Equitable Cancer Expertise

Strategic appointments bolster commercial strategy, payer partnerships, and go‑to‑market execution, reinforcing commitment to extend access to subspecialist case reviews, second opinions, and clinical trial opportunities

DUARTE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company expanding access to world‑class cancer expertise, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments that will fuel the company's continued growth and enhance its ability to ensure all people with cancer have equitable access to evidence‑based care. The expanded leadership team will accelerate the company's ability support commercial execution across employer, health plan, and partner segments; and ensure that eligible members are connected with subspecialist expertise from National Cancer Institute‑designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers (NCI-CCCs) for case reviews, second opinions, and access to clinical trials.

"Cancer remains one of the most complex and costly challenges facing employers and health plans, and meeting that challenge requires deep expertise, disciplined execution, and a commitment to accountable value," said Brad Kreik, CEO of AccessHope. "Our team brings the experience and vision needed to meet the moment. Employers and health plans are demanding solutions that deliver real impact in cancer care, and with our latest appointments, AccessHope is even better positioned to scale nationally, strengthen our partnerships, and ensure more people receive the right cancer expertise at the right time."

Those serving in new and expanded roles include:

Peter Bridges , will continue to serve as chief strategy and chief commercial officer, overseeing enterprise strategy and overall commercial performance. A seasoned healthcare executive, Bridges previously served as chief commercial officer at Ginger (now Headspace Health), where he drove 18x revenue growth and helped scale the organization significantly, and as president of Curai Health, an AI-powered virtual care company. He has held senior leadership roles at Aon, Willis Towers Watson, Hewitt Associates, and FranklinCovey, advising employers and payers on health strategy, benefits design, and organizational effectiveness, and continues to counsel leading digital health companies and investors on growth and commercialization.





, will continue to serve as chief strategy and chief commercial officer, overseeing enterprise strategy and overall commercial performance. A seasoned healthcare executive, Bridges previously served as chief commercial officer at Ginger (now Headspace Health), where he drove 18x revenue growth and helped scale the organization significantly, and as president of Curai Health, an AI-powered virtual care company. He has held senior leadership roles at Aon, Willis Towers Watson, Hewitt Associates, and FranklinCovey, advising employers and payers on health strategy, benefits design, and organizational effectiveness, and continues to counsel leading digital health companies and investors on growth and commercialization. Jerrod Helms has joined as the new chief revenue officer, where he will be responsible for enterprise sales, health plan strategy, channel partnerships, and commercial operations. With over 20 years of experience in digital health, Helms has a demonstrated history of growing commercial teams at both established industry giants and emerging disruptors. Previously, he held leadership roles at Ginger and spent several years managing commercial operations at Humana, focusing on national payer networks and large employer groups. His career also includes key commercial positions at Lantern, DarioHealth, and RedBrick Health. Helms's broad healthcare expertise enables him to effectively align innovative clinical models with evolving purchasing and reimbursement practices in today's enterprise market.





has joined as the new chief revenue officer, where he will be responsible for enterprise sales, health plan strategy, channel partnerships, and commercial operations. With over 20 years of experience in digital health, Helms has a demonstrated history of growing commercial teams at both established industry giants and emerging disruptors. Previously, he held leadership roles at Ginger and spent several years managing commercial operations at Humana, focusing on national payer networks and large employer groups. His career also includes key commercial positions at Lantern, DarioHealth, and RedBrick Health. Helms's broad healthcare expertise enables him to effectively align innovative clinical models with evolving purchasing and reimbursement practices in today's enterprise market. Nicola Kamath was named chief marketing and chief client success officer and will lead these two groups as integrated, revenue‑driving functions. With nearly two decades of experience across healthcare technology organizations, from early-stage to public companies—including HuddleUp, Ginger (now Headspace), Quartet Behavioral Health (acquired by Neuroflow), Castlight Health, Simplee, and Phreesia—Kamath has driven measurable commercial performance by aligning brand strategy, go‑to‑market execution, and client value delivery. She also served as an advisor to Stanford Brainstorm Labs.





was named chief marketing and chief client success officer and will lead these two groups as integrated, revenue‑driving functions. With nearly two decades of experience across healthcare technology organizations, from early-stage to public companies—including HuddleUp, Ginger (now Headspace), Quartet Behavioral Health (acquired by Neuroflow), Castlight Health, Simplee, and Phreesia—Kamath has driven measurable commercial performance by aligning brand strategy, go‑to‑market execution, and client value delivery. She also served as an advisor to Stanford Brainstorm Labs. Matt Anderson , who was appointed to vice president of employer and channel sales. With more than five years at AccessHope and 25 years of experience across DarioHealth, Bravo Wellness, Virgin Pulse, and The Vitality Group, Anderson will continue expanding AccessHope's employer and channel footprint nationwide.





, who was appointed to vice president of employer and channel sales. With more than five years at AccessHope and 25 years of experience across DarioHealth, Bravo Wellness, Virgin Pulse, and The Vitality Group, Anderson will continue expanding AccessHope's employer and channel footprint nationwide. Lee Byrne, who was appointed head of commercial and go‑to‑market operations. Byrne brings extensive healthcare and technology experience, with leadership roles at Centivo, Headspace, Ginger, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Bizo, and ZoomInfo. In this new role, he will strengthen forecasting, pipeline management, and sales process optimization to enable predictable, scalable execution.

About AccessHope

AccessHope is a cancer care benefit that provides automatic, equitable access to leading-edge cancer expertise. Through partnerships with National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers (NCI-CCCs), AccessHope uses technology to systematically bring subspecialized expertise directly to community-based care, allowing members to receive the most advanced cancer care while continuing treatment with their local oncologist. Experts at NCI-CCCs review every cancer case to help align treatment, supportive care and clinical trial access, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and measurable value for employers and health plans. Today, AccessHope serves more than 10 million members through over 800 organizations, including more than 80 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AccessHope