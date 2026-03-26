AccessHope Surpasses 10 Million Members as It Scales National Access to Expert Cancer Care

More than 30% client growth and new clinical trials capabilities strengthen AccessHope's mission to deliver evidence‑based cancer expertise nationwide

DUARTE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company expanding access to world‑class cancer expertise, announced that it has completed more than 20,000 cancer case reviews since its founding, expanded its clinical trials capabilities and grown its national network to more than 340 subspecialty oncologists. In just over a year, AccessHope has seen more than 30% growth in the number of organizations leveraging its solutions, supporting more than 10 million members nationwide.

AccessHope's solutions help ensure that all cancer patients have equitable access to evidence-based care. AccessHope identifies eligible cases using technology and connects those members with subspecialist expertise at National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers (NCI-CCCs) for case reviews, second opinions and access to clinical trials.

In 2025, more than 90% of case reviews completed by AccessHope recommended at least one change in care resulting in optimized cancer management and improved cancer survival. AccessHope also identified relevant clinical trials in more than 25% of cases, increasing member access to the newest therapies.

"Cancer is one of the most complex and emotionally charged conditions people will ever face. Ensuring that every patient has access to the standard of care is not just a clinical imperative, it's a human one," said AccessHope CEO Brad Kreick. "Our member growth and continued innovation underscores the importance of expert cancer guidance and the measurable impact of connecting patients and their care teams to subspecialists at leading cancer centers. As we look to 2026 and beyond, we will continue on the path of improving access to evidence-based care for all cancer patients, ensuring they get the right treatment at the right time, regardless of where they live."

Extending National Reach and Accelerating Access to Innovative Cancer Care

Over the past year, AccessHope expanded its reach across employers and health plans nationwide, completing thousands of cancer case reviews and supporting a growing member population. AccessHope now provides its services to more than 800 employers, including over 80 Fortune 500 companies, and nine health plans, covering over 10 million lives.

In October 2025, AccessHope introduced a new clinical trials service designed to help oncologists and their patients identify and enroll in appropriate studies. While an estimated 20% of patients with cancer may be eligible for a clinical trial, only about 4% enroll. The offering aims to reduce long‑standing barriers to trial participation by simplifying the search process and expanding access to innovative treatments that improve patient outcomes.

AccessHope also published peer-reviewed research showing that remote expert oncology reviews drive meaningful treatment changes, particularly for patients facing socioeconomic and geographic barriers. Among the study's 5,000 case sample analyzed in the paper, expert opinions resulted in changes to cancer treatment for 52% of patients, with those in socioeconomically disadvantaged and non-urban communities 25% more likely to receive a treatment modification.

About AccessHope

AccessHope is a cancer care benefit that provides automatic, equitable access to leading-edge cancer expertise. Through partnerships with National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers (NCI-CCCs), AccessHope uses technology to systematically bring subspecialized expertise directly to community-based care, allowing members to receive the most advanced cancer care while continuing treatment with their local oncologist. Experts at NCI-CCCs review every cancer case to help align treatment, supportive care and clinical trial access, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and measurable value for employers and health plans. Today, AccessHope serves more than 10 million members through over 800 organizations, including more than 80 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AccessHope