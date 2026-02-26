AccessLex Institute® Launches Nonprofit-Curated Private Loan Exchange

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit in legal education, is pleased to announce the launch of the AccessLex Private Loan Exchange, a new nonprofit‑curated resource designed to support law schools and their students when private loan borrowing becomes necessary. The central goal of the Exchange is to help students navigate the private loan marketplace with clearer information and greater confidence.

Recent federal policy changes have significantly altered the student loan landscape, including new limits on the availability of federal loans for graduate and professional students. As a result, more law students are expected to turn to private lending to help bridge remaining financing gaps, increasing the importance of clear, reliable information about private loan options.

Developed in direct response to feedback from financial aid administrators across the country, the AccessLex Private Loan Exchange provides a vetted, thoroughly researched directory of private education loan options available to law students. The Exchange brings together offerings from a range of private and state‑based lenders in a single, easy‑to‑navigate webpage.

"Our role has always been to reduce friction and uncertainty around how students pay for law school," said Chris Chapman, President and CEO of AccessLex Institute. "The AccessLex Private Loan Exchange reflects our commitment to providing objective, consistently sourced information that helps borrowers compare options with confidence and make informed decisions about financing their legal education."

This new resource builds on AccessLex Institute's more than 40-year history of partnering with nearly 200 ABA‑approved, nonprofit and state‑affiliated law schools to promote access, affordability, and informed decision‑making in legal education. Member schools continue to rely on AccessLex for financial education, guidance, and resources that support student success. The Private Loan Exchange now expands that support by providing a highly visible resource that schools can confidently share with students.

Through the AccessLex Private Loan Exchange, law schools can point students to a centralized reference they can consult alongside financial aid counseling, while students can review and compare private loan information as part of their broader financing decisions. Developed for informational purposes only, the Exchange does not constitute a preferred lender list, endorsement, or record of past lending activity.

Learn more about the Exchange here.

