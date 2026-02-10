Helix Bar Review by AccessLex Announces July 2025 UBE Pass Rates

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, an affiliate organization of the largest nonprofit in legal education, AccessLex Institute®, is pleased to announce successful outcomes for Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) takers nationwide who prepared with Helix UBE. For the July 2025 UBE administration, 90% of Helix users who completed 75% of their Helix UBE bar prep course passed the bar exam, while those completing 100% of the course passed at an outstanding 94% rate.

Cynthia Cassity, Helix Bar Review's Chief Operating Officer, said, "From the start, Helix has focused on how today's bar exam takers learn and engage with complex material. These results reflect what happens when learning science, thoughtful design, and exceptional student support come together in a way that respects how our students study — and how much is at stake for them."

Built on modern learning science principles and designed around studier experience, Helix is fully invested in student success as the only nonprofit organization in the bar exam preparation space. Helix provides expert guidance and strategies, personal support from licensed Attorney Directors, and adaptive study schedules to build and keep momentum throughout the bar prep journey. With comprehensive courses for the UBE, California, Florida, and NextGen Uniform Bar Exam (NextGen UBE), Helix Bar Review is dedicated to making bar review more effective, more accessible, and more affordable.

As the first bar review provider to introduce short-concept videos, utilize interleaving and space repetition techniques, offer the exclusive Confidence-Base Learning system, and provide a Game Center to engage students while reinforcing key concepts, Helix focuses on quality of study and curriculum, offering studiers the advantage of courses intentionally designed for completion — and pass rates that significantly exceed outcomes across UBE jurisdictions.

By providing students with a clear goal, personal control of their progress, and unwavering support throughout their bar review journey, the Helix approach proves to be the most efficient and effective way to prepare for the bar exam. As jurisdictions transition from the UBE to the NextGen UBE, Helix remains poised to lead the future of bar exam preparation with Helix NextGen.

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, an affiliate organization of nonprofit AccessLex Institute®, delivers comprehensive bar review grounded in modern learning science and evidence-based instructional design. With innovative, adaptive course features that personalize the bar review experience and enhance learning effectiveness, Helix pairs expert-developed curriculum with individualized support from licensed attorneys, providing students and law schools with the highest-quality, student-centered bar exam preparation available – all at a no-profit price. Visit AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

