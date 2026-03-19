AccessLex Institute® Launches Updated Student Loan Calculator

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to legal education, today announced significant updates to its Student Loan Calculator, reflecting the upcoming changes to the student loan and repayment landscape under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"Access to clear, accurate information is essential as borrowers navigate an evolving student loan environment," said Jennifer Schott, Vice President of the Center for Education and Financial Capability at AccessLex Institute. "These enhancements give law students a comprehensive view of their borrowing and repayment options so they can plan with confidence."

The latest update adds several new features, including:

Updated Loan Limits and Borrowing Projections : Borrowing calculations now reflect new Federal Direct Unsubsidized Loan limits and incorporate private loans when applicable, helping law students better understand total borrowing and long‑term repayment obligations.

: Borrowing calculations now reflect new Federal Direct Unsubsidized Loan limits and incorporate private loans when applicable, helping law students better understand total borrowing and long‑term repayment obligations. Two New Repayment Options : The Calculator now includes the Tiered Standard Repayment Plan and the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), with a reorganized results page that makes it easier to compare repayment pathways.

: The Calculator now includes the Tiered Standard Repayment Plan and the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), with a reorganized results page that makes it easier to compare repayment pathways. New Private Loan Calculator: An integrated Private Loan Calculator allows borrowers to view private loan repayment estimates alongside federal projections, providing greater clarity around total repayment and long‑term financial planning.

For more than a decade, the AccessLex Student Loan Calculator has helped law students understand the financial realities of pursuing a legal education. These updates ensure the tool remains aligned with the current student loan environment and continues to provide borrowers with a clear, comprehensive view of their borrowing and repayment options.

The free Student Loan Calculator is available at AccessLex.org.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex devotes substantial resources to financial education, research, policy advocacy, grantmaking, data analysis, student success, and beyond. Learn more about AccessLex Institute's commitment and contributions to the future of legal education at AccessLex.org.

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SOURCE AccessLex Institute