Accident Fund Names HUB International Midwest Grand Rapids as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize HUB International Midwest Grand Rapids as its Agency of the Year for strong premium performance, new business growth, retention and more during 2023.

"Our strong agency partnerships begin with genuine trust and care for others, so that together we can prioritize the needs of our mutual policyholders," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market, AF Group. "HUB International Midwest Grand Rapids is a genuine example of those shared values, which is why we are pleased to award them with this Agency of the Year recognition and look forward to the exciting future ahead."

"Our partnership with Accident Fund is a cornerstone of our Workers' Compensation Practice, and being named their Agency of the Year for 2023 is an honor," said Justin Dailey, chief marketing officer, HUB International Midwest Grand Rapids. "This award underscores our dedication to excellence and celebrates the exceptional results we consistently achieve for our clients."

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

