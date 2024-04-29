AF Group Announces Kriss Barronton as Chief Operating Officer

LANSING, Mich., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced the appointment of Kriss Barronton as chief operating officer. In her new role, Barronton will lead a number of key teams including Business Transformation, Loss Control, Premium Audit, Service Center and Corporate Underwriting. Barronton joins AF Group, a Ward's 50 company for five years running and whose affiliate brands are premier providers of innovative, specialty insurance solutions nationwide.

Kriss Barronton, Chief Operating Officer, AF Group

"We're so pleased to welcome Kriss to our executive leadership team – and will certainly benefit from her significant experience and expertise in the industry," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "She will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

Barronton most recently served as Automobile and International Product Line leader for USAA. She has also held executive roles for leading insurers nationwide.

Barronton earned an MBA in Risk Management from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Florida Atlantic University. Additionally, she has earned the Associate in Claims designation from The Institutes.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

