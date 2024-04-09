AF Group Names Middle Market Agency of the Year Winners

LANSING, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is proud to recognize two agencies with Middle Market (United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters) Agency of the Year awards based on their strong premium performance, new business growth and retention during 2023. The East Region winner is IMA, and the Midwest Region winner is Hub Mid-South.

"IMA and Hub Mid-South have shown tremendous and consistent dedication to providing value to our shared customers," said Michelle McLane, senior vice president of Middle Market and National Accounts for AF Group's Commercial Markets division. "We are honored to recognize their commitment to protecting businesses and their employees with genuine trust, partnership and care."

"We are so honored and proud to be named United Heartland's Agency of the Year," said Jeff Jamison, Wichita Market president for IMA Financial Group. "Our client-focused approach, robust local connections and national presence have helped our firm realize shared success for policyholders, their workers and their communities. United Heartland has been a big part of that and proven to be a valued partner."

"I am immensely proud of our team for being recognized as Agency of the Year by United Heartland," said Cooper Jones, president, HUB International Mid-South. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence in serving our clients and community. We appreciate United Heartland recognizing us with this award and for their ongoing partnership and collaboration."

"Our agent partnerships demonstrate more than just business transactions. They represent a commitment to shared values and consistent drive to serve our mutual customers with care," said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Middle Market for AF Group's Commercial Markets division. "On behalf of our entire team, I congratulate IMA and Hub Mid-South on their incredible performance and look forward to our shared success in the future."

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to protect assets and make a difference.

About Hub Mid-South

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.hubinternational.com.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

