Accidental T-cell Discovery Represents "A New Frontier" in Cancer Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – While it has not yet been tested in patients, researchers say an accidental T-cell discovery represents "an exciting new frontier" in cancer treatment.

A team of researchers in the United Kingdom discovered a new type of immune cell, also called a T-cell, that recognizes and kills most cancers. The discovery is huge as it could offer new treatments for a range of different cancers.

T-cells are an important factor in several new and emerging areas of cancer treatment technology. Some biotech and pharmaceutical companies are well suited to adapt solutions since they are already developing new treatments including AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF).

The T-cell is also the key for the lead product from Oncolytics Biotech Inc., (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a development stage biotech company working on an immuno-oncology virus called pelareorep. Pelareorep is a safe and well-tolerated experimental drug that bolsters the power of T-cells fighting cancer.

How the Technology Works

Here's how it works: cancer grows in our bodies when our immune systems do not recognize tumors as foreign or a threat. The cancer tells our immune system and T-cells to leave the tumor alone instead of directly attacking it. Immunotherapies ­– which include checkpoint inhibitors ­– encourage our immune systems to recognize and kill cancer. But as low as 1 in 5 patients respond to checkpoint inhibitors.

That's where Oncolytics Biotech's pelareorep comes in. Pelareorep has the potential ability to increase the percentage of patients who respond to immunotherapy. It is being studied now for potential combination with Opdivo® from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche's Tecentriq®, Pfizer's and Merck KGaA's Bavencio®, as well as Merck's Keytruda®..

Oncolytics currently has two main focuses. First, it is working is to obtain regulatory approval for pelareorep as quickly as possible. Second, it wants to expand pelareorep into commercially valuable new treatment areas with pharmaceutical partners.

The company is engaged in four ongoing studies now with Pfizer/Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Roche. These studies involve combinations with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer, multiple myeloma, and pancreatic cancer.

News of the Accidental Discovery

In January, the peer-reviewed journal Nature Immunology published the findings from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom. An article about the study and its implications also appeared in IndeOnline.com, a Massillon, Ohio newspaper.

The Cardiff University discovery has not yet been tested in patients, but study author Andrew Sewell called it "an exciting new frontier."

"We hope this new (T-cell receptor) may provide us with a different route to target and destroy a wide range of cancers in all individuals," he said in a statement.

The study is getting attention from cancer experts. Dr. Marcel van den Brink, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, was cautiously optimistic, calling the discovery "a very nice step forward." Van den Brink emphasized, though, that more work is needed before determining whether the research could lead to new treatments.

"It's very early in the process to figure out if this pathway, if these types of T-cells, really could be used as a way to control cancer," van den Brink said.

For years, cancer patients and physicians have relied on surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation to treat cancer. Immunotherapy is only a few years old, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Adoptive cell transfer relies on "collecting and using patients' own immune cells to treat their cancer," the institute says. One type of immunotherapy, CAR T-cell therapy, shows promise. The FDA has approved limited use of CAR T-cell therapy, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Cardiff discovery is similar, but researchers hope it could eventually apply to an even broader range of cancers.

The Specifics of the New T-Cell Concept

The new t-cell discovery requires doctors to remove patients' T-cells, genetically modify them and return them to patients' blood in order to attack cancer cells. The difficulty is the molecular makeup of cancer cells varies from person to person. The T-cells don't recognize every configuration. However, the Cardiff research unveiled a unique receptor that is identical in patients.

During lab testing, the team says the T-cells were able to kill lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney, and cervical cancer cells. The T-cells did not destroy healthy cells.

More testing is needed, van den Brink said.

Still, the overall field of studying how T-cells kill cancer cells has been among the most promising areas of cancer research in recent years, he said. It could only be a matter of years before determining if the research will lead to results in patients given how growing of a field it is, he said.

Companies are searching for effective means to treat cancers and this new technology will certainly be high on their radar. This is especially true for innovative manufacturers and developers that include:

AstraZeneca plc discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company has announced said Monday that it will discontinue the trial for the drug Epanova following a recommendation from an independent data-monitoring committee. The company said it has decided to close the phase three trial for the drug due to its low likelihood of demonstrating a benefit to patients with mixed dyslipidaemia who are at r isk of cardiovascular disease.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products. Novartis, the Swiss drugmaker, just reported its sales are up nine per cent in constant currencies as it reaped the rewards from newer medicines, including a gene therapy that is one of the world's most expensive treatments.

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd. develops treatments for autoimmune inflammatory diseases and cancer. The company's liver cancer study of the drug namodenoson was recently selected by the International Liver Cancer Association conference. Can-Fite announced new findings in its collaboration with Univo Pharmaceuticals characterizing the effects of cannabinoids on diseases mediated through the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Joint research shows that certain cannabinoid-based formulations exert a highly potent beneficial effect on diseased cells by binding to A3AR, and these findings present new opportunities for the development of cannabinoids in the treatment of a variety of diseases in which there is an overexpression of A3AR.

For a more about biotech treatments and companies providing solutions, check the report at USA News Group: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/02/24/why-biotechnology-companies-are-so-important/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure:

This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those of USA News Group only and are subject to change without notice. USA News Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group