Acclaimed Artist & Philanthropist Kwanza Jones Expands Access to Education and Strengthens Cultural Institutions Through Strategic Investment

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist, investor, philanthropist, and SUPERCHARGED® CEO, Kwanza Jones, advances access to education and elevates culture through landmark institutional commitments over the past year, reinforcing a long-term approach to impact across education, culture, and community. An upcoming Year In Review video will reflect on the work behind these efforts and the vision that shaped them.

Throughout 2025, Jones' work was guided by the Impact Multiplier™ model, a philanthropic approach that combines financial investment with strategic guidance, creative support, operational expertise, and access to a powerful ecosystem of knowledge and networks. By intentionally integrating capital with culture, community, and capacity-building, the approach is designed to amplify outcomes and extend the reach of each investment.

Advancing access to education remained a central focus throughout the year. Among the most significant commitments was a $6 million investment in Cardozo School of Law by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano, her partner in life and business, supporting clinical education and expanding access to real-world legal training. Designed to connect more students directly to community-centered practice, the commitment reflects a focus on building long-term pathways that prepare future leaders through experience, rather than theory alone.

That commitment to educational access and institutional resilience extended to Bennett College with a philanthropic investment of $1.5 million, supporting the college's mission to educate and empower women leaders while preserving the legacy of historically significant institutions.

For Jones, 2025 marked a significant expansion of cultural leadership through the launch of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative's Producing Partners Program, an initiative designed to deepen collaboration with select cultural institutions by pairing capital with creative partnership, strategic support, and long-term engagement. The Apollo was selected as the Producing Partner for 2025, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing culture as a force for access, influence, and belonging.

The partnership between Jones and The Apollo led to the announcement of Culture In Motion™ on December 2, a new National Roadshow launching in January 2026 that expands The Apollo's nearly 100-year legacy into communities across the United States. The initiative brings creativity, community, and cultural stewardship into a broader national conversation. More details at https://boostbus.com

Throughout 2025, strategic guidance, creative collaboration, and long-term partnership were woven into every commitment, reflecting an approach rooted in alignment and sustainability.

The upcoming Year In Review video will offer a closer look at how Jones approaches leadership and impact, capturing a year shaped by resilience, disciplined commitment, and the belief that enduring change is built through design, not urgency.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law, and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is the CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards, including The Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , with José E. Feliciano, her partner in life and in business, they have personally committed over $250 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment organizations.

