SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones Unveils "Our Company Holiday Song," a Soundtrack for Company Holiday Parties

"Our Company Holiday Song" is a fun, high-energy holiday track designed to elevate company parties and year-end celebrations, featuring Kwanza Jones, Executive Producer and CEO of SUPERCHARGED

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones releases "Our Company Holiday Song," a holiday party anthem created to unite teams and power company celebrations at year's end. Blending humor, rhythm, and real workplace experiences, the song turns everyday workflows, tools, and team wins into a celebration of culture and connection.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music release: "Our Company Holiday Song"

The song features Kwanza Jones, Executive Producer and CEO of SUPERCHARGED, whose creative leadership continues to shape the brand's culture-driven approach to music and storytelling. She is joined by Matty and JayJ, returning collaborators whose contributions reflect SUPERCHARGED's ongoing commitment to creative collaboration.

At a time when teams are reflecting on the year they've navigated together, "Our Company Holiday Song" captures the spirit of modern work life with playful lyrics that reference collaboration tools, SOPs, CRMs, AI, debriefs, and the rhythms of the fourth quarter. The result is a relatable and upbeat anthem that feels as at home on the dance floor as it does playing in the background of an office holiday party.

Rooted in SUPERCHARGED® culture, the release reinforces the belief that strong performance is powered by alignment, teamwork, and shared momentum. The song celebrates how teams work, while reminding listeners that culture is not only built through meetings and systems, but through moments of connection, laughter, and shared success.

Designed to be played loud and enjoyed together, "Our Company Holiday Song" invites teams to pause, celebrate, and recognize the collective effort that carried them through the year. It reflects a modern approach to holiday music, one that embraces the realities of today's workplace while creating space for fun, energy, and togetherness.

With this release, Kwanza Jones brings culture to life through music, connecting people, amplifying momentum, and celebrating what's possible when teams win together.

About SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law, and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is the CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards, including The Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, with José E. Feliciano, her partner in life and in business, they have personally committed over $250 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment organizations.

