The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Announce "Culture In Motion," a National Roadshow Uniting Communities Through Arts and Empowerment

Culture In Motion is the inaugural activation of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative's (Jones•Feliciano Initiative) Producing Partner Program. After a rigorous application and review process, The Apollo was selected as the first institutional partner for its historic role as a global cultural beacon and its ongoing commitment to community impact. The multi-million dollar investment reflects Jones•Feliciano Initiative's transformational Impact Multiplier™ model, which goes beyond capital–providing institutions with strategic guidance, creative support, operational expertise, and access to a powerful ecosystem of knowledge and networks. Guided by Co-Founder Kwanza Jones' belief that "funding is the starting point, not the finish line," the model strengthens communities, expands institutional capacity, and multiplies long-term impact beyond Giving Tuesday.

A signature feature of the Culture In Motion Roadshow is the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™– a custom mobile cultural hub designed to deliver Apollo artistry, creativity, and empowerment directly to local neighborhoods. The Boost Bus will transport The Apollo's heritage, performances, storytelling, and legendary Amateur Night spirit into communities, meeting people where they are and giving them a powerful boost to go further.

Building on that momentum, Culture in Motion blends the Apollo's legacy with bold, future-forward innovation through four programming pillars:

Arts Access: Live performances, creative showcases, and Apollo-style programming

Live performances, creative showcases, and Apollo-style programming Community Engagement: Collaborations with cultural institutions, schools, and grassroots organizations

Collaborations with cultural institutions, schools, and grassroots organizations Empowerment: Activations that spark creativity, encourage innovation, and turn inspiration into action

Activations that spark creativity, encourage innovation, and turn inspiration into action Legacy & Innovation: Honoring The Apollo's heritage while embracing new formats, technologies, and emerging voices

The Roadshow is co-produced by The Apollo in partnership with, and led by, SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones–the empowerment media and creative studio known for building transformative, high-energy experiences that spark courage, confidence, community, and action. SUPERCHARGED brings experiential design, creative production, and storytelling that bridge The Apollo's iconic legacy with bold, next-era programming.

"The Apollo has always been more than a stage–it's a space where people use their voice, own their power, and take action," said Kwanza Jones, Executive Producer, Apollo Board Member, Apollo Alum, and Co-Founder of the Jones•Feliciano Initiative. "My Apollo story started on the Amateur Night Stage, where I was encouraged to amplify my voice and my purpose. That's the power of what The Apollo does–it's a place for all people. I'm excited that this Roadshow will help even more people create their own Apollo story–one that starts right where they are."

"Giving Tuesday is about strengthening community through generosity, and this partnership reflects exactly that," said Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO of The Apollo. "Through Culture In Motion, we are bringing the heart of The Apollo directly to the people across the country. Together with Kwanza Jones, José E. Feliciano, and the SUPERCHARGED team, we're opening fresh pathways for connection as we step into The Apollo's next century. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating and supporting this next chapter of our journey with the Apollo Roadshow." "What I'm really excited about is that this partnership with Kwanza Jones, José E. Feliciano & the SUPERCHARGED team will help advance our centennial strategy to continue to globalize The Apollo," said Joy Profet, Chief Growth Officer, The Apollo. "It's groundbreaking! The Apollo has never done anything like this in 91 years. As we make this come to life and reimagine what The Apollo experience will look like for the world, I'm excited that this will live on beyond the reopening of the Historic Apollo Mainstage."

In January 2026, the Culture In Motion Roadshow will hold a send-off celebration at The Apollo in Harlem. The tour will then officially kick off its cross-country journey in Los Angeles during Grammy Week, before traveling through vibrant cultural hubs across Southern and Northern California, including:

Los Angeles, CA

Long Beach, CA

Inglewood, CA

San Diego, CA

Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco, CA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

From there, the multi-city tour will travel to major cultural centers, campuses, and community venues across the United States, including Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington D.C., and additional stops to be announced. International destinations are under evaluation for early 2027.

Follow the movement. Communities or organizations interested in participating, collaborating, or hosting a Roadshow activation can find details at https://boostbus.com. Join us in moving culture forward: #CultureInMotion and bring a #CultureBoost to your community.

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. It has also been a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

About SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative

The Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative (Jones•Feliciano Initiative) is a private family office and impact organization founded in 2014 by life and business partners Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano. Guided by the belief that philanthropy is an investment–not a charity–the Initiative combines strategic investments with purpose-driven philanthropy to advance long-term progress. The work spans four pillars: education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. To date, the founders have personally committed more than $250 million to catalytic efforts that strengthen communities, increase access to capital, and drive meaningful impact. Visit https://jonesfeliciano.com | @jonesfelicianoinitiative

