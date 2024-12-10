Acclaimed Artist & SUPERCHARGED® CEO Kwanza Jones Ignites the Spirit of Love with Holiday Anthem, "All We Need"

"All We Need" is a continuation of Jones' mission to spread positivity and make an

impact through her art, community, and capital.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwanza Jones, the Billboard-charting artist, impact investor, philanthropist, and CEO of SUPERCHARGED, continues her holiday tradition with the release of a heartwarming new holiday song titled, "All We Need." Set to infuse the season with a message of love and connection, the track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

In her latest release titled, "All We Need," Kwanza ignites the spirit of love and boosts holiday cheer. Post this SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music release: "All We Need"

Released through SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones, a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones to help individuals and organizations continuously improve, the song captures the true spirit of the holidays.

With a soulful melody and uplifting lyrics, "All We Need" serves as a reminder that the most meaningful gifts are not material. It emphasizes the importance of shared moments, kindness, and togetherness. Her lyrics sing, "And all we need is love, it's all we need can't deny it. A simple smile is enough, for a minute the world is right tonight," which captures the essence of what makes this time of year so special.

The track delivers an infectious feel-good energy, paired with Jones' powerhouse vocals, making it the perfect anthem for celebrating love, peace, and joy this holiday season.

Known as the Queen of Energy, Kwanza Jones has made a name for herself as a cultural catalyst, not only through her music but also through her commitment to uplifting lives and fostering community. Releasing a Christmas song every year has become one of her most cherished traditions, and "All We Need" is the latest addition to a catalog of holiday hits that have brought joy to listeners worldwide.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones•Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $200 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | X (formerly Twitter) | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community.

