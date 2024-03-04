ACCLAIMED COLOMBIAN SINGER-SONGWRITER CARLOS VIVES TO RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS ASCAP FOUNDERS AWARD

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today that the organization will honor acclaimed Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives with the ASCAP Founders Award.

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Each recipient is a musical innovator who possesses a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Past recipients include Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Emmylou Harris, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Arturo Sandoval, Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Stevie Wonder and more.

"Carlos has led a new generation of Latin artists bringing Colombian music sounds to music fans around the world," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "His talent and passion for Latin music and culture are unmatched. His accomplishments have paved the way for so many others and we are thrilled to present him with our highest honor, the ASCAP Founders Award."

"I want to thank ASCAP for this prestigious recognition," said Vives. "It is an honor to receive an award that celebrates my career and contributions. I am looking forward to continuing to share the gift of music with new generations of songwriters and musicians."

Carlos Vives

With 18 Latin Grammy Awards, two Grammy Awards and a place in the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, Carlos Vives has forever changed Latin music. With a 30-year career and billions of streams and views, the Colombian singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist remains one of the most recognizable stars in the world with a massive social audience and over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In 2023, Vives released Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, earning his 18th Latin Grammy for "Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album" and a 2024 Grammy nomination for "Best Latin Tropical Album."

Since his career began, Vives has masterfully merged traditional Colombian vallenato sounds with pop and rock influences. He was the first Latin artist to win a Grammy, and in 2020 became one of only 18 artists inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for "artists who've achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending musical genres and languages."

Fittingly, he took home the Icon Award at the 2017 La Musa Awards and in 2023 the Latin American Music Awards Legacy Award. Vives has secured the #1 spot on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart 16 times and landed 19 Top 10 entries. He has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and is recognized abroad as the greatest exporter of Colombian music with hit songs such as "La Gota Fría," "Fruta Fresca," "Volví a Nacer," "Bailar Contigo," "La Bicicleta" (with Shakira) and "Robarte un Beso" (with Sebastián Yatra).

In 2015 Vives founded "Tras La Perla," an initiative to promote sustainable development in the city of Santa Marta and the surrounding region. In 2016, he also created the Río Grande Music School with the purpose of offering new artistic experiences based on Colombian music and culture, new local music proposals and world music. As an entrepreneur, he owns the Cumbia House venue in Colombia, where music, food and cultural events merge into one place. As indicated by his most beloved slogan "united in diversity," Carlos Vives has made his mark across generations through music and relentless and inspired advocacy for his culture.

The presentation will take place on April 3 at the 2024 El Premio ASCAP in Miami, an invitation-only event that celebrates this year's ASCAP Latin Music Award winners. The ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year in Latin music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio audiences, and for programmed and on-demand audio streaming, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

