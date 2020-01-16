Acclaimed International Muralists Are In Puerto Rico Contributing To The Vibrant Art Scene

This announcement comes as the Puerto Rican artists complete their walls, which visitors and locals are encouraged to see and enjoy. This adds to the robust art scene that Puerto Rico offers, comprised of an assortment of historical and contemporary art museums, an incredible variety of galleries, independent collectors, curators, wide ranging art events, skilled artisans, and a street art experience unlike any other. The Island has become a haven for arts and culture given its extensive offerings in the space and its blend of Spanish, Taino Indian and African heritages.

"Aside from having world-renowned beaches, we boast an arts and culture scene that is evident should you visit our local artisans, museums, or stroll our streets," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "The response we received from this initiative was standout and we welcome Maya Hayuk and the 1UP Collective with open arms to complete these works especially now, as tourism is vital to the economic development of Puerto Rico and fuels local communities."

Maya Hayuk and the 1UP Collective will be collaborating for the first time in Puerto Rico. As prominent worldwide talent, Hayuk and 1UP have been featured within notable global art festivals, with their works found in countries across the world. Hayuk, a contemporary Ukrainian-American artist best known for her large-scale mural paintings, boasts pieces worldwide, including The Bowery Wall in New York, Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art in Brussels, and has given a TEDx Talk at The Center of Art and Design in Brussels. Berlin based 1UP is an anonymous collective of men and women from cities all over Europe; renowned for their worldwide graffiti activity, they are one of the most prominent graffiti collectives, called upon by music festivals and global fashion brands.

The murals will be completed during Puerto Rico's Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián festival, which is an emblematic event that happens every year and boasts tradition and culture that gathers locals and visitors with parades of cabezudos (costumed figures), music, dancing, libations, food, and hundreds of authentic crafts made by local artisans.

While world-class beaches, combined with its rich arts and culture are a draw, Puerto Rico is also home to the only rainforest in the U.S. forest system, El Yunque, three of the world's five bioluminescent bays, a farm-to-table movement that has emerged with new agritourism activities and various UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the San Felipe del Morro and San Cristóbal forts, dating back to the 16th century.

As an Island with resiliency and hospitality as part of its DNA, Puerto Rico welcomes visitors with open arms and even bigger hearts - encouraging those interested in exploring the Island to visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com for real-time updates.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

