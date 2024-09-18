Puerto Rico's Parque de las Ciencias Reopens as One of the Most Technologically Advanced and Innovative Science Parks in the Caribbean

The Newly Transformed Park Offers 25 Cutting-Edge Attractions, Enhanced Accessibility, and a Focus on Education, Innovation, Culinary Delights, and Event Hosting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a seven-year hiatus, the beloved Parque de las Ciencias by Toroverde™ in Bayamón is celebrating its grand reopening today, following a $20 million transformation that establishes it as one of the most technologically advanced and innovative science parks in the Caribbean. This remarkable redevelopment not only preserves a treasured piece of Puerto Rican history but also propels it into the 21st century, offering fresh reasons to visit Puerto Rico.

Parque de las Ciencias features 25 state-of-the-art attractions, making it a premier recreational space and one of the most advanced theme parks in the Caribbean.

Parque de las Ciencias now features 25 state-of-the-art attractions, making it a premier recreational space and one of the most advanced theme parks in the Caribbean. Among the highlights is a museum developed in partnership with NASA. The Aerospace Institute boasts an Exhibition Hall focused on advances and historical events in the aerospace field, a gyroscope, photo opportunities, a gift shop, and an event terrace. Additionally, an innovative virtual reality platform allows visitors to experience the sensation of flying freely through various landscapes.

"Parque de las Ciencias is a true gem of Puerto Rico, and its reopening marks a significant milestone for our Island's tourism industry. This park offers an unmatched blend of entertainment and education, making it a must-visit attraction for both locals and visitors alike," said Davelyn Tardi, Director of Public Relations at Discover Puerto Rico.

The park's redesign includes the Planet of Transportation, which features a trackless train system to enhance accessibility for visitors, ensuring everyone can tour the park with ease. The Dark Ride indoor attraction promises a multi-sensory experience with illuminated scenes, animation, sound, music, and special effects. The park also includes a Sugar Lab, featuring a candy shop, ice cream shop, and dessert area for a delightful treat.

Planet of Time showcases Ciudad Torito, a miniature village with a rich culinary experience, featuring a BBQ food area, a restaurant, and an event space that hosts food and art festivals, as well as holiday celebrations.

Animal enthusiasts can enjoy the Planet of Biodiversity, featuring a terrarium for reptiles and a Little Explorers Institute for children. This section also includes the Yunque Rainforest Cafe, providing a unique dining experience amidst a lush environment, and a state-of-the-art projector dome offering immersive video mappings, including a captivating El Yunque Rainforest experience that allows visitors to feel as if they are truly at the rainforest.

Finally, Archaeological Planet houses a museum dedicated to the history of Puerto Rico's native aboriginal population. Visitors can channel their inner archaeologists by digging for buried treasures. A T-Rex House offers an interactive dinosaur exhibit, sure to captivate visitors of all ages.

"We are thrilled to reopen Parque de las Ciencias as a state-of-the-art facility that combines fun and learning in a unique setting. Our goal is to inspire curiosity and innovation among visitors of all ages, and we are excited to welcome everyone to experience this incredible transformation," said Jorge Jorge, President and CEO of ToroverdeTM.

Accessibility and Education:

The revamped Parque de las Ciencias is committed to accessibility, ensuring that all visitors, regardless of age or ability, can explore the park's wonders. Designed with neurodiversity in mind, the park offers sensory-friendly experiences and spaces to accommodate individuals with different sensory needs. Ramps and other accommodations are thoughtfully integrated throughout the park.

The park also offers a variety of educational programs aimed at fostering a love for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) through hands-on workshops and interactive exhibits, inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators.

Culinary Experiences:

Parque de las Ciencias offers an exceptional array of dining options that elevate the visitor experience. Guests can delight in sweet treats at the Sugar Lab, which includes a candy shop, ice cream parlor, and dessert bar. For those seeking savory options, the open BBQ food area serves up delicious grilled fare, while the Yunque Rainforest Cafe delivers a unique dining adventure with its lush, rainforest-themed surroundings.

Event Hosting:

Parque de las Ciencias is also a premier venue for meetings and events. The park offers a range of versatile spaces, including open terraces, a cutting-edge video mapping dome, restaurants, and museums. These facilities can be customized to accommodate corporate events, conferences, social gatherings, and more. The combination of advanced technology, educational focus, and flexible event spaces makes Parque de las Ciencias an exceptional choice for hosting memorable and impactful events.

Cultural Importance:

Parque de las Ciencias holds a significant place in Puerto Rico's cultural and educational landscape. This revitalized space not only celebrates the Island's rich history and achievements in science and technology but also serves as a beacon for innovation and learning, positioning Puerto Rico as an accessible premier destination in the Caribbean.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Parque de las Ciencias start at $25 USD, offering affordable access to a world of discovery and entertainment. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit parquedelascienciaspr.com.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Toroverde™

Toroverde™ is one of the world's largest adventure and entertainment park developers, specializing in designing, building, and operating world-class zip lines, climbing towers, suspension bridges, and high ropes courses, as well as family-friendly amusement parks.

