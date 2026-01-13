Acclaimed Plaintiffs' Trial Lawyer Mike Kaeske Joins Record-Setting Dallas Law Firm Hamilton Wingo

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The record-setting Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo is proud to announce the addition of acclaimed trial lawyer Mike Kaeske as the firm's newest partner.

Mr. Kaeske is widely recognized as one of the country's top trial attorneys. He joins Hamilton Wingo with a decades-long track record of successful verdicts and settlements in one landmark case after another.

"Mike is an incredible trial lawyer and an incredible person, and we are proud he is now part of the Hamilton Wingo team," says firm founder Chris Hamilton. "We are building the best law firm in the world, and there's no one better than my friend and mentor Mike Kaeske to help make it happen."

Together, Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Kaeske have helped clients secure more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements as lead counsel in cases involving serious personal injuries, wrongful deaths, and business disputes. Mr. Kaeske is expanding that same work at Hamilton Wingo, along with his longstanding leadership in product liability lawsuits and construction defect claims.

Mr. Kaeske led the historic North Carolina litigation over environmental exposures tied to industrial sites, resulting in a verdict of over $437.5 million before the parties reached a settlement. His efforts in that case were the focus of a 2022 book that describes Mr. Kaeske as having "trial skills second to none" and includes a foreword by bestselling author John Grisham.

Named the 2020 Trial Lawyer of the Year by Public Justice, Mr. Kaeske is known for taking on complex cases and producing results. In 2024, he won a $280 million verdict in a massive construction defect case, a Top 10 Texas Verdict that year. There are many others.

Mr. Kaeske and his cases have been featured in local and international news reports from such outlets as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, The Guardian, Law360, The Texas Lawbook, Texas Lawyer, The Dallas Morning News, Austin American-Statesman, and additional outlets.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, with billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases against powerful corporations and insurance companies, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, trucking, airline, and other transportation accidents, workplace injuries, construction accidents, industrial accidents and catastrophes, premises liability, dram shop liability, dangerous products, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation.

