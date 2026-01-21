Experienced Personal Injury Attorney Gina Mills Joins Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled trial lawyer Gina Mills has joined the Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo as a partner, boosting the firm's expertise in significant personal injury and wrongful death cases.

Ms. Mills joins Hamilton Wingo with years of experience in transportation crashes, construction site and other workplace injury claims, product liability lawsuits, and a wide range of other matters.

"We are glad to welcome Gina to the Hamilton Wingo team," says firm founder Chris Hamilton. "She has proven herself over and over when clients needed it most, and we expect her to continue that tradition at our firm."

In addition to numerous appearances before judges and juries across Texas, Ms. Mills handles all phases of litigation, including written discovery, witness depositions, motion practice, and settlement negotiations. This work has helped her earn selection on The Best Lawyers in America's annual Ones to Watch list of the nation's top young attorneys.

Before joining Hamilton Wingo, Ms. Mills gained valuable experience representing clients at a top civil trial firm in Dallas. She is a proud graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in Dallas, where she won numerous awards in prestigious appellate advocacy competitions and was inducted into the Order of the Barristers. She was also awarded the school's Frederick C. Moss Outstanding Advocate Award in recognition of her trial skills and advocacy.

Hamilton Wingo has been named the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper two times since winning a $7.37 billion verdict for a local family in what was the year's largest verdict and one of the largest in U.S. history.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, with billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP